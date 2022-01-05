New York Times telegraphs the left’s intent to use the January 6 anniversary to repress conservatives

With tomorrow the anniversary of the January 6, 2021 Capitol incursion, the New York Times is preparing the soil to plant seeds for a crop of hatred and repression of ordinary conservatives.

The title of the unsigned editorial in The New York Times, January 2, is "Every Day Is Jan. 6 Now," but a chilling assertion in the fourth paragraph justifies the inference that The TImes means: "Every Day is Hunt Down Conservatives Day Now." The fourth paragraph of this editorial, that should be a passage in a political thriller, not bizarre, commentary on political reality opens: "It is regular citizens who threaten election officials and other public servants[.]"

The following paragraph is no less execrable in mindset: “In short, the Republic faces an existential threat from a movement that is openly contemptuous of democracy and has shown that it is willing to use violence to achieve its ends.”

Remember, The Times is referring to "regular citizens," not to the violence committed by Antifa and BLM in the cause of societal transformational reform to the Repressive State. We must not forget that those store windows boarded up before the 2020 election were boarded up anticipating leftist violence against a re-elected Donald Trump. The left is the source of most political violence in the country -- and now the left's megaphones promote the canard that Middle America must be held down to keep from resorting to violence? Republicans, where are your denunciations of the calumnies from the left?

Convincing evidence that this twisted Jan.. 2 editorial is not to be believed appears in the sixth paragraph, which calls the Pelosi "Jan. 6" House select panel "a bipartisan committee." Pelosi's panel is an expedition into political ex parte-ism. All nine members (the authorizing resolution calls for thirteen) are of a single mind on the subject Donald J. Trump: throw him in jail and toss the key. This witch-hunt panel is as "bipartisan" in thought, word, and deed as the January 2 edition of Face the Nation (CBS News) that had the views of the Trump-hating Liz Cheney "offset" by the Trump-hating Adam Schiff. A Republican critic of the Pelosi partisan panel could not be found, apparently, by the producer, that first Sunday in 2022.

Combine the unipolar political mindset of Face the Nation with the attack in The Times on those who "do most of the working and paying and living and dying in this community...", as George Bailey told banker-villain Henry F, Potter, in Frank Capra's It's a Wonderful Life, and we have, I think, the ingredients of political war waged by the aggrandizing class against Middle America.

(The George Bailey quote appears on page 164 of Jeanine Basinger's The It's A Wonderful Life Book. Knopf paperback. 1986.)

Three days have elapsed since The Times threw down the gantlet, of this January 2 editorial, at the feet of congressional Republicans, referring to them as part of antiauthoritarian movement." The Times libels patriotic Republicans and Republican leaders stay silent. What is the country to think? That the lying leftists are to be believed in their scurrilous attacks on Republicans -- that truth is to be turned upside down to suit the invidious purpose of the totalitarian left?

Three days have elapsed since The New York Times falsely placed the Republican Party among the world's authoritarian movements, and not a word, to my knowledge, in rebuke from the Republican congressional leadership.

Let me go further in highlighting the political paralysis of the GOP. Liz Cheney impugns the loyalty to the Constitution not only of Donald Trump, but of the overwhelming number of congressional Republicans who support him. I do not call for a statement from House GOP leader McCarthy banishing Cheney from the Republican Conference -- but why not issue a public statement, signed by the members of the House Republican Conference declaring that Cheney's attack on the loyalty of our 45th president is intolerable? The statement should declare that the House Republican Conference stands as one on the matter of the patriotism of former president Donald Trump. It should conclude by enthusiastically supporting his candidacy if he seeks a second term -- and if that is a problem for Ms. Cheney, she is always free to look for political opportunities elsewhere.

Is it unreasonable to ask that the House Republican Conference stand as one against all attacks from its enemies -- intra- as well as inter- party?

The concluding paragraph of the January 2 editorial offers this lurid example of political projection: "Countless times over the past six years, Mr. Trump and his allies projected their intent to do something outrageous or illegal or destructive." The paragraph's final words warn that ours is "a democracy that is in grave danger."

What are the Republicans waiting for, to tell the country where the source of that danger originates -- until GOP officeholders share prison cells with "regular citizens" still waiting to stand trial for the events of January 6, 2021?