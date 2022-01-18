Dr. Fauci’s NIAID spent over $200,000 to feminize monkeys

Dr. Anthony Fauci’s division of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), gave more than $200,000 to Scripps Research in December of 2021 to study why transgender women have high rates of HIV. It did this, in the midst of a global pandemic, by injecting male monkeys with female hormones in an attempt to feminize them. The NIH says that doing so would allow researchers to study how the feminizing hormones impact the monkeys’ immune systems.

Fauci, a proponent of the largest medical experiment in human history, also loves funding experiments on animals. The NIAID started testing HIV vaccines on monkeys shortly after Fauci took charge of the organization in 1984. The department gets between 400 and 600 rhesus monkeys every year from a South Carolina island leased by Charles River Laboratories, which has a $27.5 million contract with the NIAID.

This past November we learned that the NIAID funded a study that infected beagles with heart-worm larvae and euthanized the dogs when the study was completed.

In yet another study, scientists infected beagles with mutated bacteria from ticks. Gruesome.

PETA neuroscientist Dr. Katherine Roe told the Washington Free Beacon that “It’s just bad science to suggest that dosing monkeys with feminizing medication makes them good stand-ins for humans. She added, “This study will not help to prevent or treat HIV and will not help transgender women.”

While I don’t often agree with PETA, it is obvious that there is a lot of “bad science” being conducted/perpetrated today.

One likely reason for the high rate of HIV in transgender women is because many probably are/were gay males. We shouldn’t need to spend hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars to figure that out.

Yet, somehow, Fauci is the highest paid federal employee in the United States and had $10.4 million in investments at the end of 2020. Moreover, Fauci was deemed “the sexiest man alive” by The Guardian, a British left-wing daily newspaper. He is 80 years old.

Dr. Fauci has used “science” to make monkeys out of all of us.