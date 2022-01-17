Did 270 doctors demand that Spotify censor Joe Rogan for COVID misinformation?

Last week, Joe Rogan interviewed Dr. Robert Malone, who pushes back against all the conventional left-wing and media (but I repeat myself) narratives about the vaccines and about alternative treatments. The interview was hugely popular, with millions tuning in. Afterward, 270 doctors allegedly were so horrified by the misinformation spouted during that interview that they signed a letter demanding that Spotify pull it. However, when Jordan Schachtel looked at that 270 number, he discovered that only 100 were actual medical doctors. The rest were doctor adjacent.

The misinformation about 270 doctors started with the tweets such as this one:

‘Menace to public health’: 270 doctors call out Spotify over Joe Rogan’s podcast https://t.co/DhXJ0OPl10 — The Guardian (@guardian) January 14, 2022

Then there was Twitter’s choice of a “trending” story, which changed doctors to “medical experts”:

I must confess that I found the story boring to begin with. According to Wikipedia, “as of 2018, there were over 985,000 practicing physicians in the United States.” Assuming the numbers have remained more or less the same since then, that means that the 270 “doctors” or “medical experts” (which implies doctors) who wrote that letter constitute less than 0.03% of America’s practicing physicians. Color me deeply unimpressed.

Jordan Schachtel discovered, though, that even that number is an exaggeration:

Well, I reviewed this open letter, and it turns out that only around 100 of the 270+ signatories to the letter are people with qualified medical degrees. And a large chunk of that 100 or so medical doctors are MDs employed at universities who are not in fact practitioners of medicine. Yet part of the letter reads: “As physicians, we bear the arduous weight of a pandemic that has stretched our medical systems to their limits and only stands to be exacerbated by the anti-vaccination sentiment woven into this and other episodes of Rogan’s podcast.” Paradoxically, the disseminators of this petition are guilty of the very misinformation label that they’ve attached to Rogan. In fact, neither of the two reported co authors of the letter — Jessica Rivera and Ben Rein — possess medical degrees. Rivera holds a master’s degree and Rein is a PhD academic who researches psychiatry. The letter denouncing Joe Rogan and pressuring Spotify to censor his speech has all kinds of random signatories. By my count, the letter is signed by over 50 PhD academics, around 60 college professors, 29 nurses, 10 students, 4 medical residents, and even a handful of… science podcasters.

But here’s something more significant for you to chew on: There’s no doubt that the medical establishment is pro-vaccine and anti-therapeutics. (This story will make your hair curl.) There’s a reason for that and the reason is that America effectively has socialized medicine. And no, it’s not Obamacare.

The secret to America’s being a single-payer country that dances to the government’s tune is contained in this single line of news: “If hospital staff aren’t fully vaccinated by Jan. 4, their organization will be deemed noncompliant with Medicare and Medicaid regulations, according to a new rule handed down Thursday by CMS.” CMS stands for Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. In other words, all doctors and hospitals are dependent on Medicare and Medicaid and, if they alienate the government, they lose their money.

That’s why healthcare companies have demanded that employees get useless vaccines and why doctors and hospitals are refusing to give patients alternative therapeutics, even if the patients don’t respond to the government-approved approach. Of course, as those 270 medical and medical adjacent signatories show, a lot of people in medicine are entirely on board with the Democrat party. Younger doctors, especially, are the best little students in undergrad, which means they absorbed the most leftist indoctrination over the years—and many of them went into government work and created those CMS regulations.

All of this means that we’re not just pushing back against doctors, we’re pushing back against the entire medical economy. It’s a big fight but that doesn’t mean we can’t win.