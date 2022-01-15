Democrats say I.D. should be needed to walk the streets, but not to vote

Beginning today, adult citizens wishing to walk the streets of Washington, D.C. will need to wear a mask and carry proof of vaccination with them. And possess a photo I.D. This is per Mayor Muriel Bowser’s orders.

So here we have a Democrat demanding that everyone wishing to take a stroll or walk their dog must have proper identification on them. Yet Democrats in the nation’s capital are frantically pushing a bill that would mandate that no state, city, or precinct require an I.D. of those voting in presidential elections.

Mayor Bowser

Requiring an I.D. to vote for president is racist, but requiring one to walk around your neighborhood is good policy? Mind-boggling. Does anyone really believe Democrats think minorities are incapable of procuring an I.D. so that they can vote, but have no trouble doing so to leave their homes? Of course not. That is nonsensical. Do they then believe that non-whites (“marginalized peoples”) simply can’t remember to bring their I.D.s to their polling place on Election Day, but will always make sure to have it on them every other day whilst walking Bowser the Hound. (As opposed to Bowser the mayor.)

In any case, if you are walking into your polling place to vote, you can put away your I.D. upon entering. In fact, with HR-1, Democrats are essentially trying to ban I.D.s from polling places.

Things you can’t bring to the polls when voting: Firearms or other weapons, any items bearing political messages, and any form of I.D.

But don’t hide that I.D. too well. You might just need it on the way home from voting.

Photo ceredit: Lorie Schaull CC BY-SA 4.0 license