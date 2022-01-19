Democrat propagandists attempt to instigate a squabble between Trump and DeSantis

To pronounce the future of the Democrats as bleak is an understatement.

For almost a year, since Joe Biden occupied the White House, the Democrats have strode from one catastrophe to another.

Inflation is at a 39-year high while the supply chain crisis has caused a shortage of essential commodities. The influx of illegal aliens is a burden and safety risk for citizens. COVID-19 cases continue to surge and Biden has almost given up.

The Supreme Court blocked Biden's vaccine-or-test mandate for large employers. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema rejected Biden's plea to abandon the Senate's filibuster rule that would have enabled Democrats to pass a voting-rights bill, ending all hope for the bill.

Consequently, Biden's and Kamala Harris’s respective approval ratings are at an all-time low.

Even their propaganda wing, a.k.a., the news media is finding it hard to disguise these disasters.

If the elections are conducted fairly, a Democrat rout in November during the mid-term elections is certain.

But instead of initiating some remedial actions to mitigate an impending disaster, the Democrats continue with their sinister course.

They misuse the various government agencies to persecute their political opponents and brand them as domestic terrorists.

The blatantly partisan committee to investigate the ‘insurrection’ of Jan. 6 exists to prevent President Trump from running for president again in 2024.

From the record inflation to the persecution of political opponents, Biden and the Democrats are providing Americans with a glimpse of life in a third-world totalitarian country.

From the sinister to the sly.

The Democrats know that their two foremost adversaries beyond conservative groups and the GOP are President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. They have attempted to destroy them in the past but have failed spectacularly.

It appears a new ploy has been hatched to instigate a squabble between the two gents.

In a recent interview with One America News, Trump said he had received his booster dose and said, “I watched a couple politicians be interviewed and one of the questions was, ‘Did you get a booster?’ Because they had the vaccine and they’re answering like — in other words, the answer is ‘yes’ but they don’t want to say it, because they’re gutless. ”

The Democrat media characterized this as a veiled attack on DeSantis.

The Democrat media then claimed that President Trump called DeSantis an ingrate with a "dull personality" with no realistic chance of beating him in a potential 2024 showdown. Obviously, these claims are based on ‘sources’ and are said to be made ‘in private’.

As President Trump had noted, back in 2018, “When you see “anonymous source,” stop reading the story, it is fiction.”

During a recent podcast interview, DeSantis said he regretted not speaking out forcefully against a federal COVID-19 lockdown early on during the pandemic in 2020, since he didn't understand how extensive the measures would become. DeSantis took aim at Dr. Anthony Fauci, accusing Fauci of relying on data from China that was not trustworthy as federal lockdown orders took the country by storm.

The Democrat media characterized this as a subtle gibe at President Trump.

DeSantis had said last October that he didn't plan on running for president in 2024.

But when have the Democrats allowed facts to interrupt their propaganda narrative.

Hence, Democrat news outlets such as the New York Times and the Daily Beast are gleefully declaring a battle royale between the president and the governor for the GOP nomination.

They joyfully watched President Trump take down his GOP rivals such as Jeb Bush, Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz, etc. during the primary in 2015.

They know that they cannot hurt DeSantis who has done well for his state despite the pandemic. They are hoping that President Trump will do it for them in 2023.

A Republican taking on another Republican that ends up hurting them both and divides the vote during the main contest is the stuff that dreams are made of for Democrats.

It is a petty but sly Yojimbo sort of ploy by the Democrats and one hopes that both men will not fall for it in any way.

Should both men issue statements ridiculing these stories and even make a joint appearance?

While it is not necessary to react to every figment of Democrat operative’s imagination the news, in this case, an emphatic refutation would be ideal.

At this juncture, even the appearance of a rift, even if it is fictional, is bad for the GOP.

DeSantis has already dismissed these rumors.

The GOP desperately needs President Trump, Gov. DeSantis, Gov. Glenn Youngkin of Virginia, and all free-thinking Republicans in Washington and beyond to work as a team to take on the Washington Democrat establishment.

Hopefully, everybody within the GOP remembers that to emerge victorious in this battle, they have to be united.

Image: Trump White House Archive, via Flickr // public domain