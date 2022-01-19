COVID boosters for Omicron are not ‘highly effective’ and Americans are not ‘highly protected’

Remember when the White House and Dr. Anthony Fauci told us that, once we all took vaccines, we would all soon return to “normal”? Well, that’s not going to happen. This virus will be with us for decades, just as the flu has persisted despite the availability of vaccines. That is because any virus can mutate. The combination of open borders from countries with poor public health, the relative complexity of COVID-19 compared to the flu and the fact the viruses may mutate quickly, means it’s almost impossible to make a vaccine fast enough to be effective.

Biden has pushed vaccinations and boosters, stating “Go get vaccinated, America!” and: “Get a booster shot eight months after you got your second shot.” This is in sharp contrast to Kamala Harris who about a year ago famously stated on live television: “If Donald Trump tells me to take it [the vaccine], I’m not taking it . ” Oddly, Harris’s sentiment transformed shortly after Biden was sworn in as President.

Next, Americans then repeatedly heard Fauci on television parroting that the vaccine and booster shots were “highly effective” and the White House officially repeating on December 22 that people with the booster are “highly protected . ”

What we’re seeing is the moral bankruptcy equivalent of what Ernest Hemingway once said about actual, bankruptcy, which comes “gradually, then suddenly.” The Biden bureaucrats are “all in” and can never turn back, data be damned.

Likewise, mainstream news can’t handle the truth about White House vaccine mandates. Rather than critique, they simply parrot. The truth is that the vaccines are not a magic bullet, because they neither protect people from catching nor dying from COVID. At the bottom of this post, you’ll find a long list of actual epidemiological findings from December alone, all strongly contradicting the administration’s narrative.

Strikingly, despite data showing that it’s not that just “boostered” people usually who have mild Omicron symptoms, it appears that everyone with the Omicron variant seems to have mild symptoms. Why is the White House ignoring science?

Other foreign officials are more forthcoming. “It’s Time to Admit Failure” stated Israel’s Ministry of Health, Professor Ehud Qimron, head of the department of microbiology and immunology at Tel Aviv University.

Two years [later], you finally realize that a respiratory virus cannot be defeated and that any such attempt is doomed to fail. You do not admit it, because you have admitted almost no mistake in the last two years…it is clear that you have failed miserably in almost all of your actions, and even the media is already having a hard time covering your shame. There is nothing left but to tell the experts who led the management of the pandemic—we told you so.

I’m hopeful that this kind of boldness to speak the truth will be contagious at the FDA, but I’m not holding my breath.

The refusal to acknowledge the truth about vaccines raises a number of questions:

Why are the White House and mainstream media working overtime to encourage public hysteria over vaccines for Omicron?

Why aren’t any of the career employees at the so-called “independent” federal public health agencies such as the CDC, NIH—and especially the FDA— speaking out en masse and in the name of science now, when they felt so comfortable doing so during the Trump administration?

Why are the mainstream news pundits at CNN who vociferously warned about how “stupid” it would be to take a supposedly “rushed” vaccine under Trump, still blindly following the Biden White House on boosters and Omicron, even as they seem to ignore the massive subjective and objective failure of boosters?

Is hydroxychloroquine bad only because Donald Trump and conservatives promote it?

Why aren’t professional organizations calling out the FDA or the CDC for failing to provide pharmacies and hospitals with universal recommendations for early treatment protocols of COVID-19 infection? Instead, U.S. providers are forced to go to Canadian Covid Care Alliance to get treatment and prevention protocols for ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine. Hydroxychloroquine is widely available, inexpensive, has decades of safety data—and there’s this: 76% of the real-time meta-analysis of 305 studies report positive effects for COVID-19 patients.

Here’s a tidbit about hydroxychloroquine from you should know: According to the compilation of hydroxychloroquine COVID treatment studies, the probability that an ineffective treatment generated results as positive with those 305 studies is estimated to be 1 in 872 trillion.

Maybe it’s time for America’s physicians, pharmacists, and healthcare workers to stop blindly listening to the federal agencies and mainstream news narratives for advice on clinical pharmacology and actually examine the data themselves.

Dr. David Gortler is a pharmacologist, pharmacist and an FDA and health care policy scholar at the Ethics and Public Policy Center Think Tank in Washington, D.C. He was a professor of pharmacology and biotechnology at the Yale University School of Medicine, where he also served at Yale’s Bioethicist Center, and was an FDA Medical Officer who was later appointed by the White House to serve on the FDA’s Senior Executive Leadership Team as senior advisor to the FDA Commissioner for drug safety , drug epidemiology, FDA science policy, and FDA regulatory affairs. He is a regular columnist at Forbes and writes on drug safety, healthcare and FDA policy.

