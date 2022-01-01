Conservatives must be ready to deal with Democrats cheating in the 2022 midterms

According to the polls, Biden's popularity is sinking faster than the Titanic. This is causing great joy among the people who don't want to live under communism or even extreme totalitarian socialism.

Sadly, we won't win elections by winning in the polls. We won't win elections by winning the hearts and minds of the voters. In places where bad people cheat big time, we won't win the elections no matter what we do. We can't stop them from cheating, but we must not let them get away with it.

I hate to ruin the party, but don't count your chickens before they are hatched. I won't say Biden won the 2020 presidential election, but please notice that he takes his naps in the Oval Office these days. He didn't get there by winning a free and fair election. There is nothing democratic about the Democrat party.

Since his popularity is sinking, primarily because of bad policies, he — or some other very left-wing democrat — will have to cheat big time to get four more years in the White House.

They wouldn't do that again, would they? Of course they would. They know they cheated, and they know we know they cheated. And they know that cheating worked for them. In the bind they are in now, they know that the only way to hold onto the levers of power is to cheat again. They are thinking, If it worked once, it will work twice.

Not one American institution tried to block the steal. Not one. The Supreme Court had about two functioning spines shared by nine of our nation's best. The three-letter alphabet soup agencies behaved as wholly owned subsidiaries of the Democrat party. The Democrats owned the swamp. There would be no real investigation. How is that different from now? How will it be different in the midterm elections? How will it be different in 2024? Will the Democrats suddenly want to keep their honor bright? Will any of the institutions that didn't raise a hand to stop the big steal raise one in the midterms or in the next presidential election? We could hope, but probably not.

There are many communist and hard-left socialist countries that pretend to have elections. They pretend their elections are free and fair. They are not. Stalin gets credit for expressing this sentiment: It doesn't matter how many people vote. It only matters who counts the votes.

It does not matter who would have won if the election was free and fair. It matters, when the Democrats cheat, only whether we can stop them from stealing the elections.

Back to the question of how it will be different this time. This time, it will be easier for them to cheat. They are already working hard to make cheating easier. They already own the swamp. They have stolen the White House, and, by a thin margin, they hold the House and Senate. They will cheat in the midterms so that by the time 2024 rolls around, they will have stronger margins in the House and Senate.

If we let them get away with cheating again, it will mark the end of free and fair elections in this country maybe for a century, maybe forever.

OK, conservatives, go ahead and plan the celebration. I won't spill the punch bowl, but when the party is over, we must come up with a way to return to free and fair elections. Or, alternatively, we need to figure out how to make two countries out of one in order to preserve what the founders intended in at least one subset of what was once a great nation. We need to do this in a way that is both legal and peaceful. Failing that, we face tyranny or the bloodiest war in the history of mankind.

Image via Public Domain Pictures.