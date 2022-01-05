Climate indoctrination inhibits people's ability to use logic and reason

Climate propaganda, relentlessly pushed by the media, is contradicted by facts, but that hasn’t stopped it or led to corrections. The prophets of doom and their cultist followers pay no heed. We’re all going to face catastrophe from rising sea levels, the end of snow, and all the other fantasies. But:

Antarctica had the coldest six months on record in 2021 with the summer six degrees below normal.

Antarctica's last 6 months were the coldest on record "For the polar darkness period, from April through September, the average temperature was -60.9 degrees Celsius (-77.6 degrees Fahrenheit), a record for those months," the National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC) said. The last six months is also the darkest period at the South Pole, which is where the name polar darkness (also called polar night) comes from. Here, the sun sets for the last time around the spring equinox, and does not rise again until near the autumn equinox six months later. For the entire Antarctic continent, the winter of 2021 was the second-coldest on record, with the "temperature for June, July, and August 3.4 degrees Celsius (6.1 degrees Fahrenheit) lower than the 1981 to 2010 average at -62.9 degrees Celsius (-81.2 degrees Fahrenheit)," according to a new report from the NSIDC. "This is the second-coldest winter (June-July-August months) on record, behind only 2004 in the 60-year weather record at Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station," the NSIDC said.

Texas had one of the coldest and snowiest Februarys on record in 2021

The Sierra Nevada had the snowiest December on record in 2021.

Record December snow in West brings major drought relief, hope for 2022 The Central Sierra Snow Lab, located at Donner Pass, Calif., had recorded 210 inches of snow in December as of Wednesday, shatteringthe previous record for December of 179 inches, set in 1970.

In January 2017, Europe had an extremely cold January.

January 2017 European cold wave A period of exceptionally cold and snowy winter weather in January 2017 occurred in Eastern and Central Europe. In some areas, flights and shipping services were suspended, and there was major disruption to power supplies and other essential infrastructure

In the winter of 2017/2018 the UK had 55,720 excess deaths because of the extreme cold.

The latest figures from Northern Ireland estimate that there were 1,500 excess winter deaths in 2017/18. In total there were 55,720 in the whole of the UK in 2017/18, at least 42,250 of which were in people aged 75 and older.

Meanwhile, in four years, there were 3,400 excess deaths in the UK or an average of 850 per year. (It will take a long time to catch up with excess deaths from the cold)

Heatwaves in 2019 led to almost 900 extra deaths in England The summer heatwaves of 2019 resulted in almost 900 extra deaths, according to statistical analysis from Public Health England. Over the past four years more than 3,400 people have died early during periods of extreme temperature in England

What is the conclusion different people come to when they see the above factual scientific data?

Most journalists, the UN, Kerry, Greta, Biden, educators, entertainers, environmentalists, and other Democrats say that the science is settled. They say it is proven that humans, CO2, fossil fuels, and automobiles cause warming. They say that the warming is causing the ice to melt, and coastal cities will soon be gone. They say we need to stop using fossil fuels because there is only a few years left to stop the warming. Somehow, they also pretend that more people die from a little warmth than the cold. (evidence hasn’t mattered for a long time when they are pushing their agenda to destroy the economy.

On the other hand, people with the ability to use logic and reason will say that there is no correlation between populations, fossil fuel use, CO2 content and temperature. They will say truthfully that the climate has always changed cyclically and naturally. Sometimes it is cold, sometimes it is warm. Sometimes we have droughts and sometimes we have rain and floods. Sometimes we have less snow and sometimes we have more snow. Some years are stormier than others. They understand that fossil fuels have greatly improved the quality and length of life for those that use them.

In other words, people who can use logic and reason follow the facts. People who are pushing the leftist agenda to remake and destroy America don’t care about the facts.

What is the conclusion different people come to when they learn that states that don’t require masks, in school and elsewhere have as good or better results as states that require them?

Most journalists, Dr Fauci, and other Democrats say masks work. People with logic and reason say obviously the mask wasn’t a solution.

What is the conclusion that different people come to when crime goes up substantially in Democrat-run cities where George Soros got a DA elected who allows criminals to get out with little bail?

Democrats say the increase in crime is caused by guns and racism. People with logic and reason say the crime is rising because authorities aren’t enforcing laws and keeping criminals off the street.

What is the conclusion that different people come to when they see that the number of illegals crossing the border has skyrocketed after Biden took office, stopped building the wall and stopped enforcing immigration laws that Congress passed?

Democrats, many of whom live in walled neighborhoods, say walls don’t work and we have to throw money at other countries to solve the root problem.

People with logic and reason say that walls obviously do work and throwing massive amounts of money to politicians and bureaucrats who have caused the root problems will not work. The root problems have existed for centuries. They understand that a country without borders is not safe.

Summary: Don’t vote for people just because the media endorses someone. Most of the media are willing to indoctrinate the public, to push the leftist agenda, instead of informing the public of facts and letting them use logic and reason to determine who to elect.