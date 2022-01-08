Celebrity Republican Senate candidate has close ties to Islamist regime

Dr. Mehmet Oz, the U.S. Republican Senate Candidate of Oprah and “miracle” weight-loss supplement fame, is closely connected to Erdogan and the oppressive AKP party. Benjamin Baird of the Middle East Forum published an eye-opening article on him in National Review.

The “good doctor” has refused to give up his Turkish citizenship and attends a Diyanet (Turkey’s directorate of Islamic affairs) mosque in New Jersey.

Oz, who met with Erdogan in 2014, is in contact with other AKP leaders and has encouraged Americans to fly the state-owned Turkish Airlines. The AKP is accused of operating a secret lobby in the U.S. and spying on American citizens. Oz's links to Turkey's authoritarian Justice and Development Party (AKP) extend to foreign agents and proxies accused of operating a secret lobby in the U.S. and spying on American citizens. These associations raise urgent questions about the Senate candidate's loyalty to an illiberal, often antagonistic foreign government that finds itself increasingly at odds with American interests.

Mehmet Oz at the World Economic Forum annual meeting in 2012

Photo credit: World Economic Forum CC BY-SA 2.0 license

Read the whole thing.

The Senate hopeful has hinted at a possible allegiance to President Trump leading to a future endorsement.

Let’s hope not!