Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau scurries out of Ottawa as protest convoy arrives

As is typical of bullies and tyrants: when the people stand up to them, they bail. I give you exhibit A, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Canadian media is reporting that the fearless (or feckless) leader and defender of all things Covid, has left town as the miles-long convoy of patriotic truckers arrived in Ottawa.

Trudeau and his family are no longer at their home, Rideau Cottage, which is on the property of the Governor General's residence in the New Edinburgh neighbourhood of Ottawa — roughly four kilometres from the epicentre of the protest. The Prime Minister's Office said it could not comment on Trudeau's whereabouts for security reasons. His itinerary, which normally lists the city where he's staying, said only that he's in the "national capital region."

Now there’s a profile in courage.

A small part of the scary, scary crowed gathered in front ofthe Parliament Building in Ottawa Saturday

YouTube screengrab

And get this. The move came hours after it was speculated on the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) that Russian agents, whose mission is to destabilize the government, may be among the truckers. This skullduggery, supposedly, is a result of Canada’s support for Ukraine. (LOL)

In addition to the Russkies giving government the vapors, officials are reporting of extremist elements in the Freedom Convoy as evidenced by the sighting of Confederate flags amongst the truckers. As opposed to the extremist mandate policies resulting in supply chain shortages? But I digress.

As is typical with political hacks worldwide, they go to the racist innuendo riff when all else fails. Crying white supremacy, is the last refuge of a demagogue.

It was announced just a few days ago that Trudeau was in isolation after a reported exposure to Covid. Perhaps it was decided by Trudeau’s handlers that this excuse lacked the gravitas to justify snubbing this historic protest? I can only guess.

However, I do believe this example of spineless leadership will in the end destroy whatever credibility Trudeau had left. After all, the appearance of cowardice is never a resume enhancer, especially when compared to the inspirational courage exhibited in this historic protest by thousands of heroic truckers.

Dex Bahr is a freelance writer and author of the book No Christian Man is an Island: Leading the Spiritual Quest in America’s Culture Wars.