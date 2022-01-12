Bringing down the tech tyrants

Social media has gained unprecedented prominence and influence in recent years, even undermining institutions of law and order and opposition voices with impunity.

The age of Trump ushered in an era of ‘social media cancellation of opposing views.’ Not even the President of the United States was exempt from the social media powers that be.

When Twitter deleted President Trump’s account, it brought with it a wave of copycat bans in social media machines that ate away from the free speech of conservative sites that ‘dared’ attempt to provide a political alternative to liberal media voices.

It set into motion something perilous, allowing a select few to play God, a smaller-scale version of villainous thought-control systems in North Korea and Saudi Arabia.

Twitter led the charge with the first ban after January 6th, explaining away this breach in public trust by blaming Trump for inciting violence on the platform. Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube were next, until suddenly, bans on free speech were commonplace. Facebook enlisted an entire team to constantly monitor and police its “Community Standards,” a move that breaches public trust and shows little respect for its users. Amazon and Apple have followed suit, blocking users from accessing the new conservative-rich platform, Parler.com.

One would think that these companies would want the extra business that controversy and intrigue can bring. But, instead they have chosen censorship. They send a clear message to Americans and especially to our younger generations:

‘It is American to be unAmerican.”

This unAmerican message mixed with unopposed ‘progressive’ views introduces our children to some of the most debased values and options lurking within the dark shadows of our communities. While Zuckerberg and the like rule from their golden mansions, most men and women report dutifully to work in rain, hail, and snow for meager to mid-level pay. Many a hero in Blue put their lives in danger, sacrificing family time -- all so that their children can grow up on the very social media platforms from which they were demonized or outright banned?

According to these self-styled online elitists, only one voice matters -- and it surely isn’t ours.

It even led President Trump to found his own social media network to escape the extreme censorship of popular social media platforms and news media. “TMTG [Trump Media and Technology Group] was founded with a mission to give a voice to all,” Trump declared triumphantly in a press statement. (It is set to launch in February 2022, featuring Truth Social, a Facebook/Twitter alternative.

President Trump holds that we must continue to “stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech,” not just for our own sake but also for the many future generations to come.

Michael A. Letts is the CEO of In-VestUSA, a Columbia, South Carolina-based national non-profit organization helping hundreds of communities provide thousands of bulletproof vests for their police forces through educational, public relations, sponsorship, and fundraising programs.

Image: Firdavs Kulolov