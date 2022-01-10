Biden’s claim that this is a pandemic of the unvaxxed took a big hit this weekend

Biden’s declining brain has a phrase and he’s sticking to it: COVID, he insists, is “a pandemic of the unvaccinated.” However, the weekend revealed two more high-profile, heavily vaccinated people confessing that they, too, caught COVID: Geraldo Rivera and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez! The schadenfreude is delicious.

Saturday brought news that Geraldo Rivera has tested positive for COVID. Catturd tweeted out a reminder about how arrogant and downright nasty Geraldo was as he repeated the “pandemic of the unvaccinated” mantra:

On Saturday, he revealed that he had been diagnosed with COVID and even paid lip service to eating humble pie:

Geraldo rivera tests Positive and is astounded since he’s double 💉💉and Boosted Seems to be finally sinking in pic.twitter.com/JpdksXPDzI — Jilly⚡️XRP 🚀🔴🇺🇸🙏🏼 (@JillRTeamXRP) January 9, 2022

Meanwhile, Ocasio-Cortez is out sick, too, putting the lie to the “pandemic of the unvaccinated” narrative. Beginning in December 2020, the moment it was clear that Trump was leaving the White House, Sandy Cortez (as Tucker Carlson calls her) got her vaccination shots.

Indeed, Sandy made sure that her 8.2 million Instagram followers got to share the experience of the first shot with her. Then, in October 2021, this healthy young woman lined up for the booster shot too. Sandy had all the protection the Democrat party could give her.

Mask wearing was another thing. When the camera was on, Sandy wore that mask. However, when she was prancing around in a custom-made “Tax the Rich” dress at a $30,000 a person gala, she skipped the mask, leaving masks for the servants. Likewise, when she went down to Florida and partied at a drag bar, the mask vanished then too.

And of course, Sandy Cortez, the woman with whom every Republican apparently wants to sleep, was also hanging out unmasked with her boyfriend. (Yeah, I’m confused too about Cortez’s fixation with her imaginary desirability.)

Image: Sandy Cortez and Geraldo Rivera. Both Rumble screen grabs.

It turns out that those three shots and being masked about 90% of the time were insufficient to protect Sandy from COVID. On Sunday, her office sent out an official tweet informing the world that

Representative Ocasio-Cortez has received a positive test result for COVID-19. She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance.

Or phrased more simply: Sandy Cortez got sick, so you need to get the shots that didn’t prevent her from getting sick. I don’t know about you but that doesn’t strike me as a very powerful message to those who are shot-hesitant.

I haven’t been keeping score but I’m pretty sure that lots of very famous vaccinated people who couldn’t sneer enough at the unvaccinated are getting diagnosed. A short list includes Lupita Nyong’o, Whoopi Goldberg, former Rep. Katie Hill, and Ana Navarro—and of course, now Geraldo and Sandy. The club of vaccinated people getting COVID just keeps growing larger and less exclusive.

The point of all my snark is that, even as many Australians, Europeans, and Democrat jurisdictions in America do their darndest to turn people who have not been vaccinated into pariahs, this is not a pandemic of the unvaccinated. In Europe, where numbers are probably a little bit more reliable because they’re not being used in party politics, Omicron is a pandemic of the vaccinated:

A study found that 96% of all omicron cases in Germany were among the vaccinated. Similarly, cases of omicron among the vaccinated in Ontario, Canada, are outpacing cases among the unvaccinated by 28%. The same trend is occurring in Denmark, where 8.5% of all cases are among the unvaccinated, and in the United Kingdom, only 25% of omicron hospitalizations are among the unvaccinated.

Probably to no one’s surprise, it seems that, on the subject of the vaccination’s efficacy, Biden is lying. As with Marek’s disease and the dead chickens (you can read about it here), viruses are too smart for vaccines. They mutate around the alleged vaccines and simply create new variants, some of which are worse than others. Meanwhile, there are indications that the vaccines create both short- and long-term problems, ranging from the inconvenient to the deadly.

When this is all over and we look back on the COVID panic, the thing that will really stand out is that we let people die—my guess is hundreds of thousands of people—for two reasons:

(1) During the Trump presidency, leftists used their media power to destroy any possibility of effective treatments lest COVID become inconsequential and Trump get reelected.

(2) After the Trump presidency, leftists used their media and political power to mandate vaccines to separate the obedient from the disobedient, to get people used to giving up their bodily autonomy, and as a trial run for using climate “emergencies” as a way to jettison the Constitution and achieve complete totalitarian control over the American people.