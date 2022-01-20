Biden yells at reporters: 'I'm going to stay on track'

At his press conference this week, President Biden told what may be his biggest lie to date: he defended his record during his first year in office by saying he made "enormous progress" and "outperformed what anybody thought would happen." If he considers tanking the economy, allowing the worst inflation in forty years, making a total mess in Afghanistan, and creating chaos on the southern border as "outperforming," he is delusional.

"Everything's changing. It's getting better," Biden insisted. "Look, I didn't overpromise, but I think if you take a look at what we've been able to do, you'd have to acknowledge we made enormous progress." And if you don't see it that way, it is probably because "we passed a lot of things that people don't even understand." That's it: you just don't understand what a great job Joe is doing. Shame on you.

Joe says the polls confirm that the American people "overwhelmingly agree" with his policies. Wait a minute. I must have missed something. Didn't the polls say Biden's approval rating is weak even among Democrats? Just a third of Americans approve of Biden's performance, according to a Quinnipiac University poll. Among registered voters, 35% approved and 54% disapproved. Another big lie from Uncle Joe.

Biden is adept at passing the buck. A major theme of his presser was the allegation that the Republicans are not aiming for the right goals. "We just have to make the case of what we're for and what the other team is not for," Biden said. It seems quite clear what the Democrats are for: government control over the individual, civil disorder, irresponsible budgets, socialism. Those damned Republicans? They want to support the Constitution, limit big government, restore order to our cities, and bring back Trump's hot economy. What a bunch of no-gooders!

"Why are you trying so hard in your first year to pull the country so far to the left?" asked Peter Doocy of Fox News. "I'm not Bernie Sanders," Biden replied. "I'm not a socialist." Don't you get it? Joe just wants to help working people. "I'm a mainstream Democrat," he insists.

Commenting on his voting rights bill, Joe told another whopper. "Speaking of voting rights legislation," a reporter asked, "if this isn't passed, do you still believe the upcoming election will be fairly conducted and its results will be legitimate?" Biden's answer: "The increase of the prospect of it being illegitimate is in direct proportion to us not being able to get these reforms passed." Reforms? The voting rights bill is not about voting rights. The reforms embodied in the bill are designed to encourage the kinds of election abuses that will ensure an illegitimate outcome. This is what will happen if we don't require voter IDs and instead allow unrestricted mail-in ballots and give the federal government control over elections.

Biden also lied when he denied that he has characterized his conservative opponents as racists and domestic terrorists. "Read what I said," he shouted angrily at a young reporter. In the words of William Shakespeare, he "doth protest too much." Biden has made a habit of slandering conservatives and Republicans. As reported by Tucker Carlson on Fox, Biden's administration has declared that the "most lethal elements" of today's domestic terror threat are political conservatives. When a sitting president demonizes his opponents, it smacks of Stalinism.

But to be fair, let's cut our president some slack. He did acknowledge that all is not rosy. "It's going to be a haul," Biden said. "There's a lot we have to do. It's not going to be easy, but I think we can get it done." What about the average American while Joe is getting it done? Our perceptive president is aware that families are "feeling" the effects of rising prices. "It's going to be painful for a lot of people in the meantime," he said. Joe is a master of understatement.

When the subject of his vice president was raised, Biden replied, "She's going to be my running mate, number one," he responded to a question, "and number two, I did put her in charge and she's doing a good job." More delusion. Kamala Harris must be happy to know that Joe likes her, even if no one else does.

When asked what he will do to fix his failed legislative agenda and to reduce inflation, Biden offered no solutions. "I'm going to stay on track," he said in response to reporters' challenges. Given his disastrous first year, staying on track is the worst thing that can happen.

Ed Brodow is a conservative political commentator, negotiation expert, and author of eight books including Tyranny of the Minority: How the Left is Destroying America. He is a former U.S. Marine officer, Fortune 500 sales executive, and Hollywood movie actor.

Image: NBC News via YouTube.