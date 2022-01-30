Biden officials surprised and 'exasperated' to find that Border Patrol agents aren't applauding them

After demonizing Border Patrol agents and nullifying legal border enforcement as a profession, Biden officials were surprised and 'exasperated' to find that Border Patrol agents weren't applauding them.

That was what Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Border Patrol chief Raul Ortiz found when they decided to visit Border Patrol stations in Laredo, Texas, and Yuma, Arizona, supposedly to take the temperature of the troops at the sharp end of the mighty border surges.

Videos leaked out of the meetings and they did not go well.

Here's latest one, which the Washington Examiner got hold of:

Here's a snippet:

"We don't give up. We stay focused. We continue to do the job and the mission we all signed up for. We all raised our hand," Ortiz said. Among the group of agents in attendance, people could be heard getting restless, saying, "It's kind of hard to say that," with another retorting "to defend the Constitution." "It's not hard to say that," Ortiz fired back, raising his voice. "It may be hard for you to say it, but I've been doing this for 31 years. It's not hard for me to say it. Every day, I wake up, and I'm committed to this organization, and I'm committed to each one of y'all," he continued, talking over someone in the crowd. The crowd shot back with claims that the policies don't match the rhetoric. One appeared to complain about the release of criminals into the country. Ortiz said the agents were getting too focused on the policies and politics of the administration rather than the mission of getting drugs and criminals out of the country. "You're getting bogged down in the policies and the politics," an increasingly frustrated Ortiz said. One person claimed they can't even say "illegal aliens," to which Ortiz spat back that he "just said it. See? Is anything going to happen to you?" "Why are you so caught up in the semantics, right? There's a mission out there to be had guys," Ortiz continued. "We can sit here and argue until we're blue in the face. I've been doing this job as long as y'all." "That's a problem," one of the crowd said.

Who is Ortiz? Not a Democrat political operative, as might be expected, but kind of a zombie Border Patrol agent, a man who spent many years with the Border Patrol out in the badlands, got promoted by President Trump to deputy, and then took the top spot after Biden forced the previous Border Patrol chief, Rodney Scott, out last August. Get-along, go-along Ortiz got the job instead and now serves to defend the Biden administration, rather than the men in the field, which is apparently what Biden requires for that job at the top. It's pretty creepy. He had been apparently a good man, and now he's Biden's shill. Border Patrol complaints about policy to him are now 'griping.'

Mayorkas fared even worse at a meeting with agents in Yuma a couple days earlier.

According to Julio Rosas at Townhall, who got hold of a leaked audio:

"The job has not gotten any easier over the last few months and it was very, very difficult throughout 2021. I know apprehending families and kids is not what you signed up to do. And now we got a composition that is changing even more with Cubans, Venezuelans, Nicaraguans, and the like, it just gets more difficult," Mayorkas said in the recording. Mayorkas said DHS is trying to work with the Mexican government to stop the flow of immigrants before they reach the U.S. border. "I know the policies of this administration are not particularly popular with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, but that's the reality and let's see what we can do within that framework," Mayorkas added. An agent pressed Mayorkas on how DHS can reconcile saying border security is the main mission for Border Patrol, yet agents are unable to patrol the border due to the policies the Biden administration has in place. Border Patrol agents are being utilized to process the thousands of illegal immigrants. Mayorkas said he appreciated "the candor" and explained he is working to ensure agents have the personnel, funding, and equipment they need to do their job. The agent replied they have been hearing that answer for years.

The agent asking that then turned his back on Mayorkas, and Mayorkas tried to assure him that he was a mean prosecutor by trade, which doesn't sound as ferocious in the era of Soros D.A.s, and the corrupt administration of Kamala Harris during her attorney general days in California, where Mayorkas worked.

It's tough stuff. And it ought to be a wakeup call to these Biden officials that they've got a workforce that sounds like it wants to go on strike, That's actually something they ought to do, given that the Bidenites have been demonizing them as they do their jobs on horse-mounted patrols in hellhole rugged terrain brimming with rattlesnakes, or else amid toxic waste from Mexico south of San Diego. Border defense consists of running from fence hole to fence hole in the border in hellhole terrain, instead of having the security of a fence from which to watch for interlopers. It consists of cartel drug and human smugglers shooting at agents, or throwing things, injuring and killing some. It consists of changing diapers and rescuing migrants from bad situations they put themselves in, knowing that the Border Patrol is always there to rescue them and get them on the U.S. side where they are no longer being expelled. It means subjecting Border Patrol agents to COVID, leprosy, scabies, tuberculosis and a whole host of other diseases the migrants bring with them. It means serving as a taxi, ferry, and concierge at the service of Mexico's notorious cartels and human smuggling rackets, to get illegals to their destinations of choice instead of expelling them to back where they came from in the interest of defending U.S. law. And as one agent said, it's about releasing some of the vilest criminals on earth into the U.S. population to do what they will.

This doesn't sound like the job they signed up for, let alone a job anyone would want. It's effectively the nullification of the Border Patrol itself, meaning, the agents are supposed to focus on their shiny new equipment Mayorkas says he's bringing them instead, if not retire at their desks and maybe wait for the next president. Sound like a purposeful existence?

Mayorkas said he's all in for no-holds-barred conversations with the agents. But it's strange that he (and Ortiz) so surprised and 'exasperated' at the outcome. How could they have been surprised? What more likely happened is that they wanted to guage the sentiment of the troops in order to see what other outrages they could get away with. Or, they wanted to spy on the troops to see who was most loyal to Biden and who wasn't.

Whatever it was, it wasn't a pretty picture. One can only imagine that in such a scenario, the agents will work as deep state operatives to keep leaking videos, digging up dirt on these Quislings, and rousing the public to the Bidenite incineration of their profession. That's not good stuff for Biden, and you can bet they'll try to silence them.

Image: Screen shot from Washington Examiner video, via YouTube