Biden and Harris are a cancer on the Democrat party

The Democrat Party has maneuvered itself into an insoluble problem. By whatever means necessary the party managed to get its candidates into the White House. However, it will turn out to be the costliest victory ever for a political party.

How did Joe Biden and Kamala Harris become the Democrat nominees? At the beginning of the 2020 Democrat primary season there were 24 presidential hopefuls. As each was vetted, various kinds of disqualifying information surfaced and one by one (starting with Harris) they fell by the wayside. It became obvious that none was presidential material.

The last two standing were Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. Because Sanders is an unrepentant socialist, the Democrat party knew he had little chance against Donald Trump. That left the non compos mentis Joe Biden.

Once Biden nailed down the nomination, he had the chance to choose a running mate. Because of the priorities of the Democrat party, it was a relatively simple choice, based on a single consideration—identity politics.

Despite her empty list of career accomplishments Kamala Harris satisfied two of the party’s victimhood categories—black and female. Her success in the Democrat party happened by way of who she “knew” rather than what she knew. Her sole “qualification” was the only one they cared about—identity, a la identity politics.

In selecting candidates, competence and achievement never crossed the minds of the party establishment. The Biden-Harris administration is what happens when a political party deems merit irrelevant.

You may recall that in 2008 Barack Obama retrieved Biden from the Democrats’ dumpster to be his running mate. Identity politics was not as important then, and Biden was ideal for another role always expected of a running mate—don’t outshine the person at the top of the ticket.

Biden and Harris are incompetent, bumbling, empty suits who haven’t the earthliest idea what they’re doing. They are a disgrace to the offices they hold. They have no beliefs and no vision. Joe Biden has never had good judgement, and now adding to that is his advancing dementia. Kamala Harris has never had a thought or utterance worth remembering. About the best that could be said about her is that she does not have dementia, not that it matters. She is a nitwit in service of the party’s monomaniacal identity obsession.

It’s impossible to imagine what the atmosphere in the White House must be like these days. The people there experience firsthand the man who isn’t there, the dead president walking. It would be fun to see the looks they give one another. Their “leader” is the proverbial crazy uncle in the basement, except this crazy uncle isn’t in the basement, he’s in the Oval Office.

To survive, the Democrat party must rid itself of Biden and Harris. If both remain in office the party implodes, taking many of its cronies with along with it. Numerous leftist institutions—mainstream media, teachers’ unions, Black Lives Matter, climate alarmists, and universities, have a symbiotic relationship with the party and they will all suffer.

The Biden-Harris administration is nothing short of a malignancy which will fester and spread for three more years. The party has no easy solutions. Amputating Biden and Harris may not even solve its deep-seated problems. Any moderate Democrat replacement such as Tulsi Gabbard wouldn’t have a prayer against the party’s uncompromising, far-left base. There is not a single alternative Democrat politician who is noticeably better than Biden or Harris, whether it be Hillary Clinton, Andrew Cuomo, Debbi Wasserman Schultz, Bill de Blasio, Pete Buttigieg, Beto O’Rourke, or Al Sharpton. All on the Democrat bench are plagued with political comorbidities.

It will be interesting to watch the Democrat Party as it tries to extricate itself from this self-inflicted political nightmare.

Graphic credit: YouTube screengrab (cropped)

Ron Ross Ph.D. is a former economics professor and author of The Unbeatable Market. He resides in Arcata, California and currently works as a wealth manager. He can be reached at rossecon@aol.com.