Biden admin pledges goal of zero traffic fatalities...and how do you suppose it'll accomplish that?

Some governments around the planet have proclaimed that they won't lift all restrictions and mandates pertaining to the COVID-19 plandemic until nary a single case of the Wuhan Flu can be found. Until recently, this appeared to be the goal of Dr. Fauci and the Biden administration as well. Now our rulers and experts admit that we will probably never rid ourselves of the virulent visitor from the East.

After failing to conquer the coronavirus, the Biden administration has now set its sights on traffic fatalities. In fact, transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg, apparently back from a lengthy paternal leave, has a plan to reach "zero roadway fatalities" in the coming years. Buttigieg recently told the Associated Press that the Biden administration is preparing to roll out a new "safe system" plan designed to decrease traffic fatalities nationwide. Buttigieg noted that the half-year traffic death total for 2020 was 20,160, the highest total half-year figure since 2006, and that traffic fatalities significantly increased in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020.

Buttigieg stated: "Even through a pandemic that led to considerably less driving, we continue to see more danger on our roads." He added, "We cannot tolerate the continuing crisis of roadway deaths in America," especially because they are "preventable."

The Department of Transportation (DOT) said roadway safety is "inextricably linked with the Biden-Harris Administration's equity and climate goals" and that, you guessed it, traffic fatalities "disproportionately affect communities of color."

Buttigieg asserted, "Today we commit that our goal is this: zero. Our goal is zero deaths. The decision to commit to that goal in a serious way at a national level changes the way cities and towns design roads, changes the way companies build cars, changes the way people drive."

The progressive politician-English translation is: "We need another crisis to enable us to keep the lockdowns going and the people in their place while we are free to do whatever we want."

Components of the "safe system plan" include increased use of traffic cameras, regulations mandating automatic emergency braking in all new passenger vehicles, lower speed limits, creation of many more dedicated bike and bus lanes, and requiring automakers to install anti–drunk driving technology in all motor vehicles.

This will, of course, take more money from taxpayers' wallets...and more freedom away from them, too.

The Biden administration, out of touch with both average Americans and reality, may — whether accidentally or by design — reduce traffic fatalities by making gasoline so expensive that most people can't afford much of it and by banning the internal combustion engine. Those attempting to move about the country in new electric cars will be mostly stuck on the sides of roads or at charging stations. And even if there were any moving vehicles on a particular roadway, given the fact that they will likely then weigh about as much as a loaf of bread and be traveling at speeds under 20 miles an hour, "boo-boos" and "owies" would ensue, not fatalities.

Sorry, people, but our leaders just can't grant us our freedom again until there is "zero" chance that any one of us might die from any cause.

That's how much they care about us. Right?

Image via Pixabay.