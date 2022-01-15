As if there weren't enough Joe Biden calamities, now it's pirate attacks?

Another Joe Biden calamity we've never seen before is now upon America.

Piracy. We've got pirate problems now.

Comparable to our border, our unguarded interstate rail trade is facing unprecedented robberies as its cargo moves to its destinations. It's literally being raided, pirate-style, by likely the same gangs that have raided retail stores with zero fear of prosection. Why raid a mere store when you can get the whole freight train of goods and get away with it? America's freight trains carrying goods are now under attack.

The stunning report from a CBS photo journalist who went out to check a tip shows the picture of how bad it is:

Missing a package? Shipment delayed? Maybe your package is among the thousands we found discarded along the tracks. This is but one area thieves have targeted trains. We were told this area was just cleaned up 30 days ago so what you see is all within the last month. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/43002DPyZa — John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) January 13, 2022

Note those 787,000-plus views.

What we have here is an unprecedented attack that's literally the work of pirates our supply chain, land pirates, who by this definition are the same thing. Wikipedia puts it this way:

Piracy is an act of robbery or criminal violence by ship or boat-borne attackers upon another ship or a coastal area, typically with the goal of stealing cargo and other valuable goods. Those who conduct acts of piracy are called pirates, while the dedicated ships that pirates use are called pirate ships. The earliest documented instances of piracy were in the 14th century BC, when the Sea Peoples, a group of ocean raiders, attacked the ships of the Aegean and Mediterranean civilizations. Narrow channels which funnel shipping into predictable routes have long created opportunities for piracy,[1] as well as for privateering and commerce raiding.

Were such acts now happening in Los Angeles to happen at sea, it's would be a casus belli or cause for war, based on the examples from American history. The U.S. went to war with the Barbary pirates around 1815 over pirate maraudings of ships, enslavings, and hostage-takings. It has maintained a longstanding tradition to ensure free trade of the seas (what's called "sea lanes of communication") on the Pacific Rim, as a top mission of the U.S. Navy. The Great White Fleet still serves as the crown jewel of the U.S. military juggernaut and Robert D. Kaplan described that critical dynamic in his books, The Revenge of Geography and Monsoon. More recently, the U.S. also acted swiftly with NATO forces to get the Somali pirates under control, ensuring that by 2013, there were no pirate attacks at all on Western cargo ships near the Red Sea.

The attacks on our supply chain are the same kind of pirate attack, done on land and likely by local organized criminals and Mexican cartels, neither of which has any fear of the law.

CNN, citing Union Pacific, points to Sorosian district attorney George Gascon's failure to prosecute crime as the petri dish for the new land piracy inundating Los Angeles.

Union Pacific claims a “special directive issued by DA George Gascón” has led to a 160% increase in thefts. Union Pacific made “over 100 arrests of active criminals vandalizing trains” and all were released from custody within 24 hrs. How is this a reform? https://t.co/d4EzLYzQNS — jonathanhatami (@jonathanhatami) January 15, 2022

And who is to argue with them?

In the past, the U.S. would send in the military to stop this kind of supply chain attack. We don't even have a "bad pirates" statement coming from Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, even though this is clearly another emergency.

In Joe Biden's America, all that's standing between pirates attacks and our supply chain are a few security guards employed by Union Pacific, even as 40% of U.S. inbound imports roll in through the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach and board the rail lines inland. Billions are obviously being lost. Costs are being passed onto consumers. Gangs and cartels are getting fat.

The news reports state that COVID tests, which are distributed free, are thrown all over the place as they have no monetary value to thieves. Wonder where all the missing COVID tests are? Yep, right there on the train tracks junked around in the filthy rubble. Meanwhile, UPS and U.S. Postal Service packages are the thieves' favorites.

The attacks here are a much bigger problem than a local problem, given the amount of trade that is affected, and given the number of raided cars -- apparently it's one in six, with pirates taking advantage of the narrow passageways and stopped or slowed traffic to roll on in with their bolt cutters and knapsacks.

The National Guard would be a good one to deploy on this, for clearly this is a threat to interstate and ultimately global trade. Right now, it's just a local curiosity for the security guards to take care of. Biden, and all of the incompetents surrounding him, as usual, have no clue.

