'After-School Satan Clubs' coming to an elementary school near you

An Illinois school district recently received some heat from parents for allowing flyers from the Satanic Temple to be placed in the lobby of Jane Addams Elementary School. The flyers invited students between the ages of 6 and 11 to attend an "after-school Satan Club" program being offered by The Satanic Temple.

Not to worry, however. Lucien Greaves, the Satanic Temple's co-founder, says the Satan Club won't try to convert children to Satanism or force them to worship the devil. Greaves told WQAD: "This actually isn't a club that's meant to proselytize Satanism or even engage in discussions about religious opinion. This is an educational program meant to focus on critical thinking and just basic education skills."

What the hell, maybe they just liked the name "Satan Club."

According to the Belleville News-Democrat, the school district is defending the program offered by what it characterized as "a national religious and human rights group." The News-Democrat reported that parents were upset at the prospect of the meetings but noted that they would need to sign a permission slip to allow their children to attend, as they would for any other club. The district's Board of Education allows its facilities to be used for community use.

Dr. Rachel Savage, the superintendent for Moline-Coal Valley Schools, issued a statement explaining the decision to allow the after-school Satan club to proceed: "To illegally deny their organization to pay to rent our publicly-funded institution, after school hours, subjects the district to a discrimination lawsuit, which we will not win, likely taking thousands upon thousands of tax-payer dollars away from our teachers, staff and classrooms."

Leaders of the Satanic Temple are plotting to bring their message to public elementary-school children across the United States. They claim that Christian evangelical groups have already "infiltrated" the lives of America's children through after-school religious programming available in many public schools and are demanding to give young students a choice: Jesus or Satan? Yay! Who isn't pro-choice? (I mean except for getting vaccinated.)

The organization even has an official website: Afterschoolsatan.com.

Can't you picture the scenes soon to unfold across the ever more tolerant fruited plain?

"Morning mom, I'm gonna stay after school today."

"Oh really, Bobby? Is everything okay?"

"Yeah, Mom...I'm just gonna join a club...it'll be really cool!"

"What club is that, son?"

"Um, it's the After School Satan Club, Mom."

"Is there a membership fee, honey?"

"No, Mom, it's free."

"Okay, great, and don't forget your lunch. I made you deviled eggs today, dear."

I wonder if schools would be as open to "after-school Trump clubs" or "after-school MAGA clubs"!

Tolerance of some things is good. Tolerance of anything and everything...is a highway to hell. It seems as if we are traveling down that road now.

Image via Max Pixel.