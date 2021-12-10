With the omicron variant, journalists just repeat talking points

There are very few cases of the COVID omicron variant in the U.S. or the world, so how can it be that Pfizer or any drug company can run a test that shows their vaccines or boosters work on it? That's the claim out there but nobody's asking them that.

There appear to be forty mild cases so far in the U.S., yet Pfizer seems to think it has a vaccine for it. But how the heck would anyone know if a such a vaccine or booster worked, or is even necessary?

"Experts" have said that omicron variant is very transmissible because it has essentially stolen the characteristics of the common cold. Neither Pfizer, nor anyone else, have ever been able to develop a vaccine for the common cold, but somehow, they will have a vaccine in three months for a virus that resembles the common cold?

Why don't journalists ask questions of the "experts" since so many of their pronouncements of the last two years have been 100% wrong? They were wrong when they said that COVID wouldn't pass human to human, wrong when they said it wouldn't be much of a problem in the U.S., wrong when they said it would pass easily off surfaces, wrong when they said schools and other places needed a six-foot separation, wrong when they said plexiglass would reduce the spread, and wrong when they continually predicted super-spreader events.

So why do most journalists just repeat what these supposed experts say, without evidence, as if it is true?

Why are people who are wrong so often continually treated as infallible experts by the media?

When the media reports that the unvaccinated are using up most hospital beds, it would be nice if they researched the numbers instead of just repeating them. For example, the talking points in England were that 90% of ICU beds were filled with the unvaccinated. The facts were that the ICUs were not 90% full and unvaccinated COVID patients were using 36.4%, not 90%, of the beds. The misleading statements were obviously intentional. See here:

COVID Fact-Check: "ICUs Are Filled With The Unvaccinated" ICUs are not “full” of unvaccinated covid patients, they’re not even full of covid cases. In fact, they’re not even full at all. As of last week, NHS England’s own bed statistics reported that England has 4330 available critical care beds, of which 894 (21%) are being used by Covid patients, 2608 (60%) non-Covid patients and 828 (19%) were empty. So, England’s critical care beds are not even 90% full, let alone 90% full of unvaccinated covid patients. But let’s be charitable and assume these people misspoke or communicated their point badly. Let’s assume they meant 90% of covid hospitalisations are unvaccinated. That, at least, is true right? Wrong. The actual number is 35.4%

When the media states that the number of kids being hospitalized with COVID, not because of COVID, is rising substantially, it would be helpful if they told the public that in an average year, over 8,000 children are hospitalized on average every day. Maybe parents wouldn’t be so scared.

Pediatric Hospitalization Each year more than 3 million children are hospitalized in the United States.

When the media and health experts are scaring the public that we have over 100,000 cases every day and they are rising rapidly, it would be helpful if they put the number in perspective. For example, in the not real serious six-month 2019-2020 flu season, the CDC estimates that between 39 and 56 million got the flu. That is an average of between 200,000 and 300,000 cases per day, every day, for six months and we didn’t panic. In 2019-2020, we also didn’t have free testing sites, contact tracing, and we certainly didn’t test or require tests frequently for people with no or minor symptoms. If people had a minor cough, the sniffles, or a low fever they got cold medicine instead of running to a facility to get a test.

My guess is the positivity ratio was extremely high since the people getting tested thought they had the flu. See here:

2019–2020 United States flu season The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that, as of April 4, 2020, the 2019–2020 United States flu season had caused 39 million to 56 million flu illnesses

I have similar questions about climate change.

No matter that every dire prediction of the last hundred years has been wrong, they repeat each new dire warning and prediction, which are all more dire to scare the public into submission, as if they are absolutely true. The existential threat becomes more dire every day.

Not once have we seen anyone ask Kerry, Biden, Psaki, Gore, or anyone else for scientific evidence that oil and coal usage has caused the temperature to rise substantially, which they say causes climate change, as they seek to decimate the fossil fuel industry and destroy our way of life. My guess is that journalists know there is no scientific data to support the policies or don't care.Why are we seeking to bury clear, innocuous, non-pollutant CO2, which allows plants to thrive and billions to be fed, while promoting the flammable pollutant lithium and other rare minerals? There is also no evidence that rising CO2 has a direct correlation to temperatures and climate change.

The young are told every day that humans are destroying the Earth and there are not that many years left. So why does it seem to be a surprise to media outlets that the birth rate is slowing and we are not replacing those who die every year.

Isn't it pathetic that so many people are depressed, especially the young, and attempt or commit suicide because of draconian COVID restrictions and because they read constantly that they are destroying the Earth and we have only a few years left?

Isn't it astonishing and appalling that the same people who are for vaccine mandates and say there are too many people flooding America and the Earth are all for unlimited immigration and open borders? They allow hundreds of thousands to come in without vaccines while restricting citizens.

Why does anyone believe that politicians and bureaucrats, who couldn't keep their word on Obamacare, can control temperatures forever, within a couple of degrees, if we just give up our way of life, our freedoms, and hand over trillions of dollars to the greedy government?

The media, especially the social media, are extremely dangerous to our survival as a great country. Instead of caring about facts, they push an agenda and silence people who disagree. Anyone who peddled the Russian collusion lies while burying true stories about Biden family corruption in order to influence an election should never be trusted. They are much more dangerous to our survival than climate change, the virus, or anything Russia, China, or Iran has ever done. They will cause us to collapse from within due to the misinformation they intentionally spread.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License