Will someone ask Jen about the boy swimming as a girl?

Here is a super simple question for the next White House press session: What does President Biden think of the man swimming as a woman and winning all of the titles? Jen Psaki, President Biden's spokesperson, should have some ... interesting ... answers.

Here is the story:

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas has broken United States records in two races over the weekend. The 22-year-old student from Austin, Texas, competed in the Zippy Invitational in Ohio where she smashed two records in the 200m and 500m freestyles.

Normally, we would say congratulations, but Lia is a he, not a she. In other words, this is a fraud in this result and another sad consequence of going woke.

You don't have to be a biology major to understand that there are physical differences between male and female athletes. This is why they compete separately. It's not discrimination but common sense. In other words, just go to a high school prom dance and check the height and weight of boys and girls.

This is insanity. Nevertheless, the wokes believe that "gender" is only a state of mind and those physical differences are just numbers.

The losers here are the young women who've spent their lives training and looking forward to the competition. Yes, those girls will now have to tell their parents that they lost the college scholarship or the trophy to a boy. “He beat me, dad.”

Let's hear from the feminists please. Do they care about women or just wokesterism? So far, it looks like 'woke' is winning and the young women are losing.

Image: University of Pennsylvania, public release