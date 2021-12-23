White House staff bitter about Joe Biden's crummy treatment of low-level staffers

Joe Biden, underneath all his "Scranton Joe" marketing the press presents, isn't exactly the young guy's, or the new staffer's, or the out-of-towner's, friend when the cameras are off.

News has leaked out that he treats White House staffers even more crummily than his sidekick Kamala Harris does, and they're bitter. They're leaking to the press now about it and mass numbers of them are planning to flee in early 2022.

Politico got the dirt:

In the first year of the Biden White House, comradery[sic] has been fleeting and many teams are suffering from low morale, according to several White House officials. The result: many White House aides are feeling gloomy this holiday season, so much so that they anonymously fumed to West Wing Playbook in the hope it may alert senior leaders to the problem. Many are also currently eyeing the exits, creating the potential for higher-than-usual turnover at the beginning of the year, when aides feel they’ve been in the job long enough that it won’t look odd to depart. "A lot of the natural coordination that happens in a typically functioning White House has been lost, and there has been no proactive effort to make up for it through intentional team building," said one White House official.

Seems the fine art of mentoring has been lost on the Bidenites, now that the staff are planning to jump ship.

The matter veers into the ridiculous when the details come out about the tiny, stupid things they are denying to their apparently hardworking staff:

They were particularly hurt by being excluded, they said, from holiday traditions like the pardon of the Thanksgiving turkey and tours of the White House Christmas decorations. 'It's also hypocritical and ironic that a president whose brand is built on empathy and family has staff policies that fly in the face of that brand,' one staff member told the outlet. 'It's not a good look, and it's emblematic of how this place runs.'

What could be going on with this? Isn't Biden the man who, unlike Kamala Harris, rewards his cronies?

On first glance, it seems that way.

After all, White House senior staff in the Biden administration have the highest salaries in all presidential history. Biden does have many long-term aides and handlers in his orbit. Forbes magazine calls the White House payroll "bloated" and the "most expensive in history."

Seems the money is just going a few places, the unmasked places, the places with senior aides who've known Joe a long time. The remaining staff are part of the serf class, probably forced to wear their masks even while working from home, as a sign of their subjugation.

So now they're complaining, leaking and preparing to jump ship. That might be a good idea, given Biden's failing presidency. But for Joe, who brought this on himself, it's bad leadership. Biden's a man who can't retain the loyalty of his staff not solely because he's a senile failure, but because he has absolutely no loyalty to them.

The Bidens are well known for liking and desiring the presidential office because of the prestige for the family in it. They can wear the old seersucker suits, Madras plaids, loud pants and white shoes out on Martha's Vineyard for decades to come from it. Their mansions can look grand with all the portraits of Old Joe in the entryways.

But like any nouveau riche type, which they are, given that Joe stole the election and rapidly proved himself unfit for the office, he's also a snob, a guy who kicks the heads below him while licking the feet of those above him on some sort of hierarchical status chain. That may be what we see now. Or, Joe has simply lost control and has no idea that the slaves are planning a revolt. Whatever happens, it's about par for old Joe. He's an unfit leader who can't retain even the minimal loyalty of his bottom staff. He'll get what he deserves from this.

Image

As Politico put it:

Some staffers say it’s the result of an insular, top-heavy White House of longtime Biden aides who are distant from much of the staff — "no new friends in Biden world,” goes the refrain. And others say it’s just poor management.

Very likely, it's both. Biden has never managed anything in his entire career. And as for friends, well, those have already been made and rewarded, everyone else, including the staff, can be treated like dirt.

given that Biden is only out for himself in the presidential office he's so incompetent in, and he's surrounded by top level aides who are just as crummy and selfish as he is.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License