Welcome to the insane world of so-called transgenderism

The Daily Mail reports that one “man” believes that women and motherhood shouldn’t automatically be paired. Yes, it’s another deep dive into the madness of transgenderism, which reminds us that we cannot allow leftists to decouple America from reality.

Bennett Kaspar-Williams is a biological female. (With unintentional humor, she describes her breast amputation as “a huge weight off my shoulders.”) She is married to Malik (biological sex unknown). The couple, who present as two gay, bearded men, wanted a baby, so Bennett stopped taking testosterone and, somehow or other became pregnant. The baby, a boy (whose gender they assumed), was born last year.

The Daily Mail (which accepts the pretense that Kaspar-Williams is male) is now addressing the horrors of having healthcare workers call her, and treat her as, a woman:

‘The only thing that made me dysphoric about my pregnancy was the misgendering that happened to me when I was getting medical care for my pregnancy,’ he said. ‘The business of pregnancy - and yes, I say business, because the entire institution of pregnancy care in America is centred around selling this concept of “motherhood” - is so intertwined with gender that it was hard to escape being misgendered. ‘Even with a full beard, a flat chest, and a ‘male’ gender marker on all my identification, people could not help but default to calling me “mom”, “mother”, or “ma’am”.

The horror! However, she’s still cushioned in her madness—and a decidedly narcissistic madness it is too: “Nothing feels stronger than being able to say I’m a dad who created my own child.”

Kaspar-Williams’s ultimate take on pregnancy is something that should give every sane person in America the courage to stand up and say that the transgender emperor has no penis or testes. Instead, the emperor is a woman:

‘No one can ever really know whether having children is possible until you try - being born with a uterus doesn’t make conceiving or carrying a certainty. ‘That’s why it’s so important that we stop defining “womanhood” in terms of “motherhood”, because it’s a false equivalency that all women can become mothers, that all mothers carry their children, or that all people who carry children are mothers.

“It’s a false equivalency...that all people who carry children are mothers”? Uh, no. It’s a biological reality. Beneath the male pattern baldness and beard that Kaspar-Williams achieved through testosterone and the surgically flat chest, Kaspar-Williams’s chromosomes are XX, she once had functional, milk-producing mammary glands, and she still has ovaries capable of producing eggs and a uterus that can hold a fetus. Those are uniquely female attributes that men don’t have. When she’s dead and gone, her bones will tell the tale: Here lies a woman.

Image: Screen grab of Bennett Kaspar-Williams’s Instagram page. Note the pregnancy picture and the attacks on “toxic masculinity.”

If people are delusional but harmless, I willingly leave them alone. If you’d like to explain to me that Big Foot is real or that you were abducted by aliens when you were a teenager, I’ll listen and even keep my opinions to myself. And certainly, Kaspar-Williams’s unhappiness with her natural body is sad. But still, people like her are toxic because she’s using her prominence to try to remake society to conform to her delusional thinking. Thanks to the internet, she and Malik have four different Instagram accounts on which they spread their departure from reality.

From Kaspar-William’s crusade to decouple childbearing from women, it’s a short step to Will Thomas (aka Lia Thomas) a strapping 22-year-old men’s competitive swimmer who announced he was a woman and then jumped into the pool to swim against women. Because of the madness that is 2021, he wasn’t dragged out of the pool and kicked out of the University of Pennsylvania. Instead, he was acclaimed as a women’s swimmer who broke all the records. In fact, he broke no records at all because he’s not a woman, any more than Bennett is a man.

The world is real and functions according to real rules. Men are, on average, bigger and stronger than women. Women carry babies. The earth’s climate changes on its own, without human help. Modern Monetary Theory is nonsense. Epstein didn’t kill himself. And Joe Biden didn’t get over 80 million votes.

To buy the delusions means erasing true female athletes; decoupling women from motherhood; going back to a dark premodern world that, absent fossil fuel, relies on human and animal labor to “save” the climate; destroying the US economy; and pretending that the American people really were stupid enough to vote for the corrupt lump occupying the Oval Office.