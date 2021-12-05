Washington Post twists the knife on Kamala Harris after the other media outlets attack first
After big exposes revealing the incompetence and stupidity of Kamala Harris by mainstream media outlets such as CNN, Axios, CNN (again) and Politico, the Washington Post has finally decided to jump in.
They came out with this doozy of a story:
This is a ROUGH piece for the VP.— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 4, 2021
This reads like her people are bailing on a sinking ship while they still can. https://t.co/wc1nCL4jV4
Et tu, Brute? They were such friends in the past with Kamala.
Now it's stuff like this:
Staffers who worked for Harris before she was vice president said one consistent problem was that Harris would refuse to wade into briefing materials prepared by staff members, then berate employees when she appeared unprepared.
“It’s clear that you’re not working with somebody who is willing to do the prep and the work,” one former staffer said. “With Kamala you have to put up with a constant amount of soul-destroying criticism and also her own lack of confidence. So you’re constantly sort of propping up a bully and it’s not really clear why.”
For both critics and supporters, the question is not simply where Harris falls on the line between demanding and demeaning. Many worry that her inability to keep and retain staff will hobble her future ambitions.
So she's lazy, she won't do her job, she won't do her basic homework, she's a nightmare to her staff who despise her, and she flies off the handle and blames staff when she gets caught unprepared.
What a switch for the Post to report it that way.
Prior to that report, they were putting out gushing headlines like this:
- Kamala Harris could be quietly on the brink of a historic leap
- Kamala Harris sworn into history with vice-presidential oath
- The sound of a shifting power structure
- Harris’s self-evident truth
- Vogue got too familiar, too fast (The Post defends Kamala after her spat with Vogue over photos)
- For Kamala Harris, being first means attention and attacks
- Kamala Harris made history with quiet, exquisite power
Gush, gush, gush, plus a measure of defense against her critics.
And now that's all changed and they're running stories about what a lazy worthless vice president Kamala is.
That's fine and dandy, now that everyone's gotten a gander at her performance, I guess. What's obnoxious here is that the Post likely knew it was selling a load of hooey to the public in its "quite, exquisite power' pieces that could gag a rabbit. The paper knew she was a lazy, incompetent bum but ran these kinds of stories anyway. Then it got ratted out by Politico and Axios and others in the mainstream press who turned on her pretty quickly.
The Post had been gushing, and now it found itself on its backfoot as something much closer to real journalism took over and word got out. Now the WaPo is playing catch-up. It's gotta be a surprise to Kamala, who up until now thought they were her good friends but now view her as a loser same as the other media outlets. All the same, it doesn't speak much for the WaPo's journalism.
Photo illustration by Monica Showalter with use of screen shot from MSNBC via shareable YouTube, processed with FotoSketcher, and a Pixabay / Pixabay License image.