Washington Post twists the knife on Kamala Harris after the other media outlets attack first

So she's lazy, she won't do her job, she won't do her basic homework, she's a nightmare to her staff who despise her, and she flies off the handle and blames staff when she gets caught unprepared.

What a switch for the Post to report it that way.

Prior to that report, they were putting out gushing headlines like this:

Gush, gush, gush, plus a measure of defense against her critics.

And now that's all changed and they're running stories about what a lazy worthless vice president Kamala is.

That's fine and dandy, now that everyone's gotten a gander at her performance, I guess. What's obnoxious here is that the Post likely knew it was selling a load of hooey to the public in its "quite, exquisite power' pieces that could gag a rabbit. The paper knew she was a lazy, incompetent bum but ran these kinds of stories anyway. Then it got ratted out by Politico and Axios and others in the mainstream press who turned on her pretty quickly.

The Post had been gushing, and now it found itself on its backfoot as something much closer to real journalism took over and word got out. Now the WaPo is playing catch-up. It's gotta be a surprise to Kamala, who up until now thought they were her good friends but now view her as a loser same as the other media outlets. All the same, it doesn't speak much for the WaPo's journalism.

Photo illustration by Monica Showalter with use of screen shot from MSNBC via shareable YouTube, processed with FotoSketcher, and a Pixabay / Pixabay License image.