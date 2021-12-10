The White House commands an already servile news media to cover Biden favorably

It has been almost a year since Joe Biden occupied the White House and the result is crises galore.

The economy is failing with inflation reaching a thirty-year high. Essential commodities becoming scarce owing to the supply chain crisis. The southern border crisis has caused an influx of illegal immigrants that burden the faltering economy and may cause a spike in crime. The forced vaccine mandates are causing staff shortages for essential government services such as law enforcement, fire brigade, hospitals, and perhaps even in the private sector. There has been a surge in violent crime all over the country. Parents concerned about their children being indoctrinated with liberal propaganda such as Critical Race Theory were branded as ‘domestic terrorists.’

On the Covid19 front, the US crossed 50 million cases and the death toll is around 800,000. The US ranks as the country with the highest numbers of Covid19 cases and deaths.

Biden's ill-planned withdrawal from Afghanistan has left that country volatile and on the verge of a grave humanitarian crisis. The incompetent display in Afghanistan has emboldened China that is making aggressive overtures towards Taiwan.

These are undeniably and unquestionably disasters of epic proportions. Just one among these disasters would have been enough to destroy a presidency. Biden has mounted a stack of unmitigated catastrophes in a short period of time which has caused Biden’s ratings to plummet.

As always, when matters go haywire, the Democrats never ever accept responsibility.

Hence there was a hunt for excuses that would give Biden some semblance of relief, at least in the minds of the members of the echo chambers.

That excuse came in the form of a piece by Dana Milbank that claimed the news media has been tougher on Biden than they were on President Trump.

Milbank's piece that appeared in the Washington Post, used a data analytics tool Forge.ai that was developed by a firm backed by Marc Cuban.

Forge.ai apparently looked at 65 news websites ranging from newspapers to wire services and political publications. It then performed a 'sentiment analysis' of 200,000 articles by searching for adjectives to arrive at the laughable conclusion that Biden was received worse coverage than President Trump during their respective first 11 months in the White House.

Milbank then recommended that the media start doing some "soul-searching" and "think about what it is we're delivering to people." He claimed it was wrong of the press to be just as hard on Biden for "failing to pass a bill" as they were on Trump for "trying to overthrow democracy."

Milbank then blasted his colleagues in the media for “serving as accessories to the murder of democracy,"

The lack of self-awareness is quite astounding.

Unsurprisingly, the article was promoted on Twitter by White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain

A few days later, the following was reported by CNN media reporter Oliver Darcy in his newsletter.

The White House, not happy with the news media's coverage of the supply chain and economy, has been working behind the scenes trying to reshape coverage in its favor. Senior White House and admin officials — including NEC Deputy Directors David Kamin and Bharat Ramamurti, along with Ports Envoy John Porcari — have been briefing major newsrooms over the past week, a source tells me. The officials have been discussing newsrooms trends pertaining to job creation, economic growth, supply chains, and more. The basic argument that has been made: That the country's economy is in much better shape than it was last year. I'm told the conversations have been productive, with anchors and reporters and producers getting to talk with the officials...”

Piers Morgan blasted this as an attempt to muzzle the press. But Morgan is totally wrong in his assumption; the media is not being gagged or pressured, they are likely to have been eager participants in the meeting. Perhaps it was they who initiated the meeting to discuss creative ways to cover Biden positively.

The news media gleefully supported Biden since he ‘campaigned’ by hiding in his basement. They never mentioned Biden’s rapidly declining cognitive abilities. They suppressed stories about Biden’s abuse of power as he enriched his son Hunter Biden via many shady deals with foreign powers.

However, the situation across the country is analogous to a ship is that is rapidly sinking with no lifeboats available. In such situations, it is impossible to deceive the petrified people on board that they are experiencing joy and prosperity.

Propagandists irrespective of their abilities to fabricate and exaggerate, need something of passable quality to spin. Biden gave them such unmitigated catastrophes that they were impossible to disguise.

Despite being Biden’s loyal terriers, the administration seems to blame the media and not Biden’s performance for his dismal approval ratings.

This should not come as any surprise. In matters of sycophancy, the masters have nothing but disdain for their lackeys.

The media may think of themselves as allies of the Biden administration. They may regard White House personnel as their friends to whom they submit their questions in advance and cover favorably.

But the Biden people see them as inferior animals who crawl when asked to bend and prostrate when asked to crawl. On occasions, the prostrating animal receives a gratuitous kick, simply because the master is in a bad mood.

It is also quite possible that the media is gladly taking the blame merely to appease and their master.

No matter how you see this, it is a disgrace for the fourth estate of democracy.

The fact that the news of the meeting between White House officials and the media leaked all over the world press is proof of the incompetence of the Biden administration -- i.e. they cannot even manage the media without the world getting to know.

Perhaps Democrat personnel within or beyond the White House are attempting to undermine Biden by leaking the news. Perhaps the leakers are disgruntled people from the Kamala Harris Wing?

In any case, it is most unfortunate that news of collusion between politicians and the news media ceases to cause any surprise.

In fact calling it collusion may be an understatement. The manner in which news is covered makes it blatantly obvious that the mainstream media is the propaganda wing for the Democrat party.

As a consumer, you must look at all news that emanates from these individuals with a large dose of skepticism, perhaps even go one step further and presume it to be false until proven true.

Photo credit: Martin Falbisoner CC BY-SA 3.0 license