The EU chief has a plan to gut the Nuremberg code

One of the most heinous things the Nazis did was medical experiments on people. Mengele was famous for his obsession with twins, whom he cruelly tortured, but the Nazis liked to do insanely cruel things to all sorts of captives. The Nuremberg Code was enacted to stop this from ever happening again, but individual European states and now the entire EU are ready to scrap the code.

The Nuremberg trials after WWII made horribly clear the sadistic “experiments” the Nazis had performed on people. What was left of the civilized world decided that there needed to be a medical code of conduct so that no nation could ever again act with such sadistic impunity. So, in 1947, the modern Nuremberg Code was born. The document prescribes core norms for human experimentation. It has ten points including, in relevant part:

1. The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential. [This includes the consent being free of duress.] [snip] 3. The experiment should be so designed and based on the results of animal experimentation and a knowledge of the natural history of the disease or other problem under study that the anticipated results will justify the performance of the experiment. 4. The experiment should be so conducted as to avoid all unnecessary physical and mental suffering and injury. 5. No experiment should be conducted where there is an a priori reason to believe that death or disabling injury will occur; except, perhaps, in those experiments where the experimental physicians also serve as subjects. 6. The degree of risk to be taken should never exceed that determined by the humanitarian importance of the problem to be solved by the experiment.

The entire Western world is currently engaged in a giant medical experiment. The experiment transcends the vaccine itself. Instead, it also posits that, in the face of a global virus, governments must aggressively ignore possible treatments and, instead, focus entirely on a vaccine that acts at the genetic level. A subset of this view is that natural immunity must be ignored and that deaths and severe reactions to the vaccine should not be considered in pushing the mass vaccine experiment.

In country after country, governments are coercing citizens to get the jab. People are systematically being excluded, not just from the pleasures of society (bars, nightclubs, gyms), but also from the essentials (jobs, groceries, medical treatment, fuel), in addition to being subjected to punitive fines.

In Austria, where vaccines will soon be mandatory, people must show their papers. Germany is planning to go down this path too. In Slovenia and Dhanbad, India, you cannot get gas for your car unless you’re vaccinated. In Greece, they fine unvaccinated people over $100 per month. In Australia’s Northern Territory, there are concentration camps for people who might have COVID. And of course, tens of thousands of Americans are losing their jobs for refusing to get the jab.

It’s important to remember that this vaccine fanaticism exists even though it’s unquestionable now that people who are vaccinated can both catch COVID and infect others. The vaccines have, at best, a minimal effect on the omicron variant (which hasn’t stopped Biden and Fauci from doubling down on vaccine demands), something we know because so many of the newly diagnosed cases of the omicron variant are in vaccinated people.

So: A disease that’s eminently treatable; a vaccine that’s not very effective, especially against the omicron variant; the same vaccine has unusually high risks; and government officials are high on the drug of totalitarianism.

Into this environment steps Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the EU commission, who wants all of Europe to follow Austria’s path with forced vaccinations, never mind that doing so would mean vaccinating unwilling people, violating the Nuremberg Code:

European Union countries should consider mandatory vaccination to combat Covid and the Omicron variant, the head of its Commission has said. Ursula von der Leyen said vaccines would be crucial in the fight against the “highly contagious” new variant. Some two dozen countries have reported cases of Omicron, and the EU has tightened travel restrictions since it was first reported earlier this month. [snip] “How we can encourage and potentially think about mandatory vaccination within the European Union? This needs discussion. This needs a common approach, but it is a discussion that I think has to be led,” she told a news conference in Brussels. Only individual EU states can enforce vaccine mandates and some are already taking steps in that direction.

Jordan Peterson knew exactly what to make of this dictatorial madness:

Hey, it's just the Nuremberg code. Only what we learned from the Nazi atrocities, not least those that were medical. https://t.co/ZR9T07k7pv — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) December 1, 2021

In March 2020, the world’s political leaders were trying their best in an information vacuum. Now, however, we are seeing an Iron Curtain of COVID totalitarianism falling across the Western world—and we’d better say “No” before the dark night of fascism finally falls on America too.