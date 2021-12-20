The Elite’s obsession with January 6

Why do the Elite harbor this fevered obsession with Jan 6? For two reasons: (1) It is their magic fetish waved about in the desperate hope of warding off the return of Trumpism (with or without Trump) to the Casa Alba. (2) It reflects their habitual projection of their own evil onto the seething mass of deplorables.

Precisely what is this evil they are projecting? In a word: treason.

The US Constitution defines treason in Article III, Section 3, Clause 1 this way: “Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying War against them, or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort.”

Are the Elite guilty of treason? Let me count the ways?

1. In Afghanistan, delivery of $85 billion in military supplies and thousands of hostages to the enemy.

2. Mass destruction in our cities. Politicians who protect the mobs are accessories after the fact and accomplices to this treason.

3. Defunding the police. The primary responsibility of local government is to protect their constituents and keep the streets safe. But the local Elites in many cities have sided with the criminal element against the law-abiding citizenry.

4. Sabotage of the military through wokification, as documented by James Hasson in Stand Down.

Image: Cicero on treason. A-Z quotes.

5. In his masterful book, The Rise and Fall of the Great Powers, Yale Historian Paul Kennedy exhaustively documents that military power is convertible with economic power. Therefore sabotaging the economy is sabotaging the military.

6. Giving aid and comfort to China, not least through the attempted Building Back Better legislation that Sen. Manchin just jettisoned.

7. Destroying the economy with the flood of illegal aliens.

8. Destroying the economy with the climate hoax.

9. Destroying the economy with the war on energy: Shutting down the XL pipeline, bankrupting energy companies, deliberate depletion of our oil reserves, etc.

10. Destroying the economy with the Covid hoax. J. Deane Waldman’s December 18 American Thinker piece, The COVID Scam: The Progressive Path to Power, and Tyranny, nails down the details of this hoax.

Thus are the Elite waging war on America. This is organized treason, another name for insurrection.

Every mass society acts through its institutions. Having successfully completed their Gramscian “march through the institutions” and, having successfully hijacked the 2020 presidential election, the Elite now occupy all the institutional high ground of American society. They occupy the FBI, CIA, DoD, POTUS, Congress, DHS, Education, and more.

All the Elite need now to render their victory complete and irreversible is to sever the intergenerational transmission of culture. The Elite have assigned to public education the mission of assimilating all the children into the prog culture. When that mission is completed, you and your children will not understand each other and you and your grandchildren will be strangers.

Today the Elite are on a roll. What will stand in their way?