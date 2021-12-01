Thanks to the omicron variant, the Biden administration has draconian plans

The omicron variant is doing exactly what viruses are supposed to do once they become established in a population: mutating in such a way that they are both more contagious and less serious. This is the symbiotic part of the virus-human relationship when the virus no longer kills so many people so fast that it runs out of hosts. Even though the omicron variant’s prime symptom seems to be fatigue, the Biden administration is seizing on it as if it’s the Black Death. That’s logical. The public is becoming cynical, weakening the fear that gives leftists their power.

It’s a certainty that Biden is going to require that everyone who enters the country legally must be tested one day before boarding the plane and again three-five days after landing, whether they’ve been vaccinated or not. The same rules, of course, do not affect the hundreds of thousands (into the millions) of people who enter the country illegally, a group also exempt from any vaccination requirement.

But wait, as Ron Popeil would have said, there’s more!

The latest insane idea is to require all travelers into the U.S., including citizens, to self-quarantine for seven days upon returning to America:

In addition, they [U.S. officials] are debating a controversial proposal to require all travelers, including U.S. citizens, to self-quarantine for seven days, even if their test results are negative. Those who flout the requirements might be subject to fines and penalties, the first time such penalties would be linked to testing and quarantine measures for travelers in the United States. The two testing measures are detailed in a draft public health order written by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that is under review by officials at the U.S. Health and Human Services Department and the White House. The self quarantine-related measures are not in that draft but could be added later if the proposals win broader sign-off, said the officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the order has not been finalized.

Image: Airplane passengers. Piqsels.

As you contemplate the fact that every business trip and vacation will require seven days of house arrest, let’s check again with the “horrors” of that omicron variant plaguing South Africa. Here are the results of a Bing search for “South Africa COVID”:

I’ll freely admit that I’m not the brightest bulb in the box when it comes to understanding charts, but I don’t think one needs to be a genius to see that, when it comes to cases, South Africa had a one-day ginormous spike followed by a slight elevation in confirmed cases. However, there was no corresponding spike in deaths. COVID deaths in South Africa remain minimal.

Should the Biden administration decide to stop the economy and restart the panic all over again, people must push back. Like any bully, the weaponized federal government will push as hard as it can for as long as it can. The only thing that will stop it is if 80 million Americans refuse to cooperate.