Stalin and Biden agree: who gets to count the votes matters more than who gets to vote

Speaking maskless at a holiday fundraiser celebration for the Democratic National Committee last night, December 14, President Joseph Biden (D) admitted to the assembled a fundamental totalitarian voting principle which Democrats across the US, and now in the White House, have used for years,

"The struggle is no longer just who gets to vote or make it easy for eligible people to vote. It's about who gets to count the vote - whether your vote counts at all," Biden told a crowd of a few hundred donors and party officials at a gathering at the Hotel Washington. (bold added)

Compare that statement to that of brutal Russian communist dictator, Joseph Stalin, nearly 100 years ago, admitting

“I consider it competely unimportant who in the party will vote, or how; but what is extraordinarily important is this — who will count the votes, and how.”



Snopes (yeah, I know) also conveniently assembled similar sentiments from past corrupt rulers around the world. Biden and his Democratic cohort learned well from their teachers.

“As long as I count the Votes, what are you going to do about it. say?” — attributed to William M. “Boss” Tweed in Thomas Nast cartoon, 7 October 1871). “‘I care not who casts the votes of a nation, provided I can count them,’ Napoleon failed to remark.” — New York Times editorial (26 May 1880). “There’s more to an election than mere votin’, my boy, for as an eminent American once said: ‘I care not who casts the votes of a nation if they’ll let me make the count.‘” — from Uncle Henry, a novel by George Creel, 1922. “It’s not the voting that’s democracy, it’s the counting, Archie says.” — from Jumpers, a play by Tom Stoppard, 1972. “Indeed, you won the elections, but I won the count.” — Nicaraguan dictator Anastasio Somoza (1896-1956), Guardian (London), 17 June 1977.

By the way, Yahoo News pitched this as "the need to protect voting rights." You know, the rights of non-citizens to vote in local New York City elections.

Be prepared, more of this Democratic mockery of elections to come.

