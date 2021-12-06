Spot the anti-Americans…

Jake Tapper, who works for CNN which buried the truth about the Cuomo's for a long time, is out campaigning for Democrats and against Republicans no matter what the facts are.

Via Breitbart:

CNN’s Tapper: I Can’t Think of Anything Less American than GOP’s ‘Bigotry Campaign’ CNN anchor Jake Tapper said Sunday on “State of the Union” that the Republican Party was conducting a “bigotry campaign’ while discussing Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) calling Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) the “jihad squad.”

Tapper made his remarks while interviewing Rep. Ilhan Omar

CNN screengrab

Jake Tapper and others will gladly campaign for Omar and others no matter how much anti-Semitic rhetoric they spew forth. Isn't that pure bigotry? Jonathan Greenblatt of the left-wing ADL:

Ilhan Omar's comments were anti-Semitic rhetoric The problem isn't that Omar criticized Israeli policies. The problem is her comments were anti-Semitic. Accusing Jews of having allegiance to a foreign government has long been a vile anti-Semitic slur used to harass, marginalize and persecute the Jewish people for centuries. Trying to make this situation about Israel is a tactic to deflect from the central issue of anti-Semitism. It is a move we have seen, for instance, repeatedly in Europe and other countries. It is wrong, plain and simple.

As for things being anti-American, here is a limited sample:

I can't think of anything less American than being dependent on foreign enemies for oil.

I can't think of anything less American than killing black and brown babies at a rate much higher than their rate in the population. It certainly has the appearance of bigotry. It helps fulfill Margaret Sanger's original wishes when she formed Planned Parenthood to have birth control to build a cleaner race.

I can’t think of anything less American than leaving Americans to die in Benghazi and Afghanistan.

I can't think of anything less American than lockdowns, mandates and moving towards socialism. Keeping people, especially minorities, dependent on the government, instead of giving them opportunities to move up the economic ladder through capitalism certainly looks like pure bigotry.

I can't think of anything less American than nominating someone who believes all bank accounts should be federalized.

Building up Iran, which continues to pledge death to Israel and America, is clearly anti-American.

I can't think of anything more bigoted than spreading the rhetoric that America is a country that has always been racist, that whites are privileged and other races are oppressed. If America has been racist for four hundred years why didn't the 1619 Project come out while Obama was President, instead of Trump?

I can't think of anything more anti-American than media outlets censoring and silencing people who they disagree with as they campaign for Democrats and their radical leftist policies. They even silenced another media outlet for seeking to tell the truth about the Biden family corruption as they campaigned for Joe. This silencing was pure interference in the election system -- which the media and other Democrats claim to care deeply about. The silence on the Biden's corruption continues no matter how many facts come out.

How about: there is nothing more anti-American than when Obama, Biden, Hillary, the DNC , the Justice Department, other swamp creatures and most of the media colluded to destroy a duly elected President with a fake Russian collusion story that continues. It dwarfs Watergate. This collusion interfered with our election and was much more thorough and dangerous than anything Russia, China, or Iran have ever done with any Republican

CNN was a major contributor in spreading the Russian collusion lies. There was no Woodward or Bernstein reporting and investigating these lies. The media were too busy participating as they campaigned for the thoroughly corrupt Hillary.