South Africa stops quarantining and contact tracing for asymptomatic COVID sufferers

The highly contagious omicron variant of COVID has led to a huge disruption of holiday airline operations, as crew members have been unavailable, leading to thousands of cancelled flights over the holiday weekend. But the nation where the omicron variant of COVID was first noticed to be spreading far faster than previous versions of the virus has greatly scaled back restrictions on asymptomatic carriers of the virus.

Thw New York Post reports:

South Africa will no longer impose COVID-19 quarantines and stop most contact tracing — now that as much as 80 percent of the country has gained immunity from previous infections, health officials said. Director General of Health Dr. Sandile Buthelezi announced Thursday in a release that the country will change its strategy to focus on mitigation efforts, the South African reported. “Quarantine has been costly to essential services and society as many people stay away from their work and thus lose their income and children miss on their schooling,” the release said, Bloomberg reported. “We never identify most high risk patients.”

Given the apparent mildness of omicron, perhaps the South African approach would ease the disruption we are experiencing here and not cause undue health consequences. But of course, it would damage the fear porn industry.

Omicron—the COVID killer by Alexandra Koch. Pixabay License.

The UK Daily Mail reports: