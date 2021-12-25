Some common sense from South Africa on the COVID front

Some nations seem to know what they are doing on the COVID response front, and some don't.

Amazingly, it's not the ones you'd think they are.

Here's the news from South Africa, as reported by the New York Post:

South Africa will no longer impose COVID-19 quarantines and stop most contact tracing — now that as much as 80 percent of the country has gained immunity from previous infections, health officials said. Director General of Health Dr. Sandile Buthelezi announced Thursday in a release that the country will change its strategy to focus on mitigation efforts, the South African reported. “Quarantine has been costly to essential services and society as many people stay away from their work and thus lose their income and children miss on their schooling,” the release said, Bloomberg reported. “We never identify most high risk patients.”

Eighty percent of the country has natural immunity, which studies show is far better than any vaccine, and certainly requires no continuous booster shots. Better still, the officials there recognize this, they aren't denying that natural immunity ... makes people immune.

Basically, there's an end in sight to COVID now and this country is free to move on with their lives.

It follows from Sweden's use of natural immunity and rejection of masks and lockdowns as its COVID solution. The latest news from that common-sense country is that they aren't going to waste billions on testing for people who have already been vaccinated for COVID. They drew some criticism from the European Union types in this story, who are all in for testing, testing, testing, as if looking to get the numbers up. But the number of COVID cases are low, most likely as a result of herd immunity, the permitting of healthy individuals to catch and get well from COVID, same as the common cold, while focusing on protecting the vulnerable.

And it follows from Japan's and some parts of India's recognition of common therapeutics such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine as useful treatments to stamp out COVID wherever it appears. The vaccine-only lunacy seen elsewhere is unheard ofr.

All of this amounts to recognizing evidence and public health officials acting sensibly and reasonably from the information they have. They don't shrink and shrivel from information, they use it to their countries' best advantage.

Where aren't we seeing any of this common sense?

Yep, Joe Biden's America, accompanied by its sidekick nations in the European Union and Australia. These nations are supposed to be the biggest and best in the world, but they are institutionalizing all the steps necessary to prolong COVID, raise deaths, and kill the economy all the while denying the evidence of their own eyes. They're the "can't do" nations, the incompetents among them, yet they still bill themselves, in a Pangloss-type way, as the best of all possible worlds.

Lefties often speak of the importance of "learning from" other countries. Here's Exhibit A.

What's wrong with this picture?

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License