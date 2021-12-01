December 1, 2021
Shut up and drive your electric car!
Once upon a time, a presidential cabinet officer would have been fired or under media siege for saying something this stupid.
Let's hear from the man known as Mayor Pete:
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg stressed in a new interview that families who buy electric vehicles (EVs) "never have to worry about gas prices again." While speaking on MSNBC's "The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart," Buttigieg noted that Democrats' proposed social spending package includes incentives to make it more affordable to buy an electric vehicle. Buttigieg said that families would essentially have a "$12,500 discount" in transportation costs, adding that "families who own that vehicle will never have to worry about gas prices again."
"The people who stand to benefit most from owning an EV are often rural residents who have the most distances to drive, who burn the most gas, and underserved urban residents in areas where there are higher gas prices and lower income," Buttigieg said.
Really Pete? Does the Transportation secretary understand that electric cars are very expensive and have to be charged up? I know about a few people who own electric cars and they charge them at home, or the same home that gets electricity from a power plant run on fossil fuels.
Maybe the secretary thinks that there are a ton of nuclear plants in the U.S. or that most of his fellow citizens charge their Tesla with turbines in the back yard or a solar unit on the roof.
Tone-deaf, stupid or maybe the secretary is not getting sleep with those new babies that he and his husband are feeding at 3 a.m.
And don't forget that this is the same Pete who is the party favorite to challenge the vice president for the 2024 presidential nomination.
Photo illustration by Monica Showalter with use of images by Einstraus, via Wikipedia // CC BY-SA 2.0 and PXHere // CC0 public domain image.