Shut up and drive your electric car!

"The people who stand to benefit most from owning an EV are often rural residents who have the most distances to drive, who burn the most gas, and underserved urban residents in areas where there are higher gas prices and lower income," Buttigieg said.

Really Pete? Does the Transportation secretary understand that electric cars are very expensive and have to be charged up? I know about a few people who own electric cars and they charge them at home, or the same home that gets electricity from a power plant run on fossil fuels.

Maybe the secretary thinks that there are a ton of nuclear plants in the U.S. or that most of his fellow citizens charge their Tesla with turbines in the back yard or a solar unit on the roof.

Tone-deaf, stupid or maybe the secretary is not getting sleep with those new babies that he and his husband are feeding at 3 a.m.

And don't forget that this is the same Pete who is the party favorite to challenge the vice president for the 2024 presidential nomination.

