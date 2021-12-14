Sen. Richard Blumenthal ‘excited and proud’ to help Communist Party USA celebrate its 102nd anniversary

The alliance of mainstream Democrats with communism is becoming obvious. I am so old that I can remember when embracing the Communist Party was a political death sentence. But Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-natch) Connecticut, already notorious for his stolen valor in claiming to have served in Vietnam, was not shy about becoming the “surprise guest” when

The Connecticut People’s World Committee presented its annual Amistad Awards on Saturday to mark the 102nd anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party USA, with awards being presented to Sen. Julie Kushner, D-Danbury, Pastor Rodney Wade of Waterbury and SEIU activist Azucena Santiago. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-CT, joined the program as a surprise guest to offer his congratulations and present the award winners with certificates of special recognition from the United States Senate. “I am really excited and honored to be with you today and share in this remarkable occasion,” Blumenthal said.

Facebook video screengrab

Perhaps the Senator is unfamiliar with The Black Book of Communism, which has sold millions of copies worldwide, chronicling the millions -- “as many as 25 million in the former Soviet Union, 65 million in China, 1.7 million in Cambodia, and on and on” who have died at the hands of communists enforcing their vision of utopia on earth?

His rhetoric at the award suggests he thinks that all in all, it is pretty nifty way of running things worth fighting for, albeit with a few adjustments here and there:

Blumenthal said one doesn’t have to agree with everything the party or the unions stand for and said he was there to acknowledge “the great tradition of activism and standing up for individual workers that is represented by the three honorees.”

The Communist Party USA has plenty of crimes to account for, starting with espionage (stealing the secrets of the atomic bomb, for instance).

Senator Blumenthal’s second term in the US Senate ends in 2023, meaning he must stand for re-election next year in a year expected to be very difficult for Democrats. Of course, Connecticut is so Democrat-friendly that he received 63% of the vote when he ran for re-election in 2016, so ,maybe he has nothing to fear.

He’ll be 76 years old next year, and is estimated to be worth well over $100 million, thanks to his father’s Wall Street career as a commodities trader. (I wonder how the CPUSA regards the the legitimacy of such wealth? It’s a good thing he didn’t live in Cambodia under communist Pol Pot).

Blumenthal has an ultra-elite education: Harvard undergrad and Yale Law School, where he was a classmate of Hillary and Bill Clinton and Robert Reich. A real man of the people.

It is almost like a Babylon Bee satire, but it is all too real.

Hat tip: Debra Heine, American Greatness