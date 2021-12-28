Sharyl Attkisson needs your help to nail the federal government for spying on her computer

Courageous journalist Sharyl Attkisson needs our help. Her landmark lawsuit against the federal government for spying on her computer entered a new, vitally important, and expensive phase: discovery, in which she can demand and the court can enforce access to documents and other evidence held in the files of the federal government. Just yesterday:

A federal judge has denied the latest motion to throw out Sharyl Attkisson's lawsuit over the government's repeat, long-term intrusions of her computers while she was a CBS News correspondent. In the December 27 ruling, Judge Richard Bennett stated, "Plaintiffs [the Attkissons] have sufficiently alleged that Defendant Bridges, who at the time was a government official working as a Special Agent with the United States Secret Service, illegally accessed and surveilled their electronic devices in violation of the [Electronic Communications Privacy Act]." According to court documents, the Justice Department has authorized hiring of private attorneys at taxpayer expense to defend one of the Defendants in the case, who is an ex-Secret Service agent and convicted felon.

Sharyl has provided a summary of what is at stake here. Or, you can watch this report from CBS News, where Sharyl worked at the time of the incursion:

I have just made a donation, and I urge you to do so if you have the means.

The link to the GoFundMe page is:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/sharyl-attkisson-4th-am-litigation-1?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_campaign=m_pd+share-sheet

Sharyl is a hero of mine. She is the very rare breed of journalist dedicated to the truth and willing to make great sacrifices in pursuit of it. It looks to my eyes as though she has strong evidence of the crimes against her. Pushing forward to identify the culprits and holding them legally liable is an important goal for those who wish the preserve the Republic as founded.

Photo credit: YouTube screengrab