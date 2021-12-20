Pharma scientists admit the COVID vaccines can cause blood clots

“AstraZeneca uncovers what's triggering blood clots after its jab” reads a recent headline from Mail Online.

“Oh, oh, oh!” one feels like exclaiming. So, it is true, after all. After nearly one year of stonewalling and denials, they officially admit that the Covid vaccines can, in fact, cause blood clots.

This will undoubtedly come as a great shock to those who believe the mainstream media narratives where all talk of vaccine injury has been hitherto dismissed as “misinformation” by those right wing anti-vaxxers.

We have been repeatedly told that only crazy people would believe that the Covid vaccines could be dangerous. After all, scientists and public health officials have always reassured us that these vaccines are “completely safe and effective.”

It turns out, however, that the mantra “completely safe and effective” is not true, since those crack scientists who devised these vaccines now admit that their product can also generate blood clots.

But we should not worry too much about it, because they also helpfully inform us that they may have discovered what in their vaccines causes these deadly side effects:

“They found that the shell of the vector vaccine — the weakened cold virus used to teach cells how to neutralise Covid — sometimes acts like a magnet and attracts platelets, a protein found in the blood. For reasons the scientists are still probing, the body then mistakes these platelets as a threat and produces antibodies to fight them. The combination of the platelets and the antibodies clumping together leads to the formation of dangerous blood clots.” [emphasis added]

Congratulations on that discovery, but it comes a little late in the game after hundreds of millions of doses of AstraZeneca have been injected into people’s bodies world-wide.

To forestall such unpleasant situations from arising, vaccines are normally required to undergo extensive testing, which is a process that usually take several years.

Such bothersome procedures, however, were largely jettisoned when it came to the Covid vaccines, which underwent only a few months’ worth of testing before they were rolled out. Only phase 1 and 2 of the trials could be said to have been completed – and that hastily – before emergency authorization was given to start mass administration. At this time, the public is forced to participate in phase 3 and 4 of the trials and, unsurprisingly, people are suffering all kinds of “unforeseen” side effects.

One only wonders what other deadly side effects we will discover in the months and years ahead.

One thing seems quite certain at this point: these vaccines are not nearly as safe as originally advertised.

Consider the chart below which expresses data in the VAERS database. As you may know, VAERS stands for Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, which is a US government-run facility that collects information about vaccine side effects.

The chart depicts the number of yearly death reports following vaccination for the last thirty years. It shows that the numbers held relatively steady from 1990 until 2020 and were generally under 500 cases per year. This changed dramatically toward the end of 2020 when the Covid vaccines were introduced. At that point, we see a rapid explosion of death reports. So exponential is the increase that the graph line shoots up almost vertically.

You can see the source of the chart here.

It should be a matter of grave concern that in the last 12 months there were more reports of vaccine-related deaths than in the previous 29 years combined.

In light of this, how can anybody in their right mind claim that these vaccines are “perfectly safe”?

In the past, vaccines used to be recalled if a few dozen deaths were shown to have been caused directly by the vaccine.

In the UK alone 73 deaths have already been linked directly to vaccine produced clots. This, however, is a gross understatement of reality as most vaccine deaths are not reported as such and fewer still are properly investigated. The 73 figure only represents the uppermost tip of the iceberg.

The question is why these vaccines are still being mass administered given what we know of the dangers they pose.

Even more astonishingly, why are we vaccinating children given that the risk to healthy children of severe Covid is virtually zero.

A large German study has recently found that in the first 15 months of the pandemic, not one healthy child in the 5-18 demographic died of Covid.

Even before the German study came out, the New York Times observed that for children “the danger of severe Covid is so low as to be difficult to quantify.”

Why, then, are we exposing children to the risk of blood clots and other serious conditions – such myocarditis and pericarditis – given that they are at negligible peril of serious Covid?

Vaccinating children becomes even more nonsensical, since we now know that the vaccines do not protect against infection.

What we are doing to our children by injecting them with these unsafe substances is simply unconscionable.

“Yes,” Mabel, “these vaccines are perfectly safe and effective. And they are good for children as well.”

To believe this, you must either be from Mars or listen to the mainstream media.

Blood clots, anyone?

Vasko Kohlmayer was born and grew up in former communist Czechoslovakia. You can follow his writings by subscribing to his Substack newsletter ’Notes from the Twilight Zone’. He is the author of The West in Crisis: Civilizations and Their Death Drives.