Pandemic 2022: Bird Flu

Wuhan Flu COVID-19, Beta Variant, Delta Variant, Lambda Variant, Mu Variant, Omicron Variant…had enough yet? They just keep coming. And now “experts” are warning that a massive bird flu outbreak could be 2022’s deadly pandemic. Yes, scientists are now saying that a significant outbreak of bird flu in Israel’s Galilee could become a “mass disaster” for human beings, a global emergency.

Though most strains of avian flu (H5N1) are not easily transmitted to people, the World Health Organization says the virus is deadly to those it does infect, killing over half of those who contract it. Israeli ornithologist Yossi Leshem recently told The Daily Beast that it is the ability of these viruses to mutate into new strains, à la the coronavirus, that is most worrisome. Leshem, a zoologist at Tel Aviv University, stated, “There could be a mutation that also infects people and turns into a mass disaster.”

One gets the impression that authorities have already lined up pandemics for 2023, 2024, and 2025, too. If not beyond. “Never let a crisis go to waste,” right? And, if they are concerned there might not be a real-- and truly dire-- crisis, it would behoove them to make one up. After all, they are obviously intoxicated by the power the current pandemic has afforded them, and the control that we have granted them through our nauseating obsequiousness.

There is another mutation that has already infected far too many people…one that is a “mass disaster.” It is a mutation of the soul, heart, character. That mutation has caused people -- even those in formerly liberty loving nations like the United States -- to jettison their personal integrity, autonomy, freedom, and independence for a chimerical chance at guaranteed physical safety.

Will Dr. Fauci recommend that we all live under our beds in 2022 until the threat of avian flu has passed? Until 95% of us have been injected with a new experimental “vaccine?’

What will cause us to wet our pants in fear next? What will grant permanent tyrannical power to the elected -- and unelected -- elites and relegate the rest of us to permanent peasant/peon/vassal status?

Bat flu? Kung flu? Cedar-Apple Rust? The heartbreak of psoriasis? Reynaud’s Syndrome? Whirling (Trout) Disease? Global warming? Global cooling? Climate change? Climate stability? Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)? The prospect of an asteroid colliding with the Earth?

If you ask me, this whole damn sham is for the birds.

John Adams once said:

“But a Constitution of Government once changed from Freedom, can never be restored. Liberty once lost is lost forever. When the People once surrender their share in the Legislature, and their Right of defending the Limitations upon the Government, and of resisting every Encroachment upon them, they can never regain it.”

Perhaps we can make (and keep?) a meaningful New Year’s resolution for 2022: “I vow to emphasize and celebrate life, not fear. I vow to live as the Founders did, pledging my life and sacred honor to the cause of freedom, that generations as yet unborn will have a chance to enjoy life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. And that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the Earth.”

Or, in other words, “Don’t tread on me.”