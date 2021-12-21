On Omicron, Joe Biden and his ilk will again be proven liars

Last week, in a coordinated effort, Joe Biden’s White House issued a foolishly disturbing message that he seems certain to repeat today. On December 16, Biden declared,

Due to the steps we’ve taken, Omicron has not yet spread as fast as it would’ve otherwise done and as is happening in Europe. But it’s here now, and it’s spreading, and it’s going to increase.



For unvaccinated, we are looking at a winter of severe illness and death — if you’re unvaccinated — for themselves, their families, and the hospitals they’ll soon overwhelm.

The next day, White House COVID response coordinator Jeff Zients repeated a very similar message, stating,

We are intent on not letting omicron disrupt work and school for the vaccinated. You’ve done the right thing, and we will get through this. For the unvaccinated, you’re looking at a winter of severe illness and death for yourselves, your families and the hospitals you may soon overwhelm.

In other words, on this latest iteration of the Wuhan Virus, Democrats continue to do the only thing they’ve done well the past 20 months: promote fear and falsehoods. Whether the origins of the virus, masks (on near countless occasions), lockdowns, testing, vaccines, mandates, and so on, Democrats—and those like-minded—have been wrong more than Moses was right. Democrats’ lies and inaccuracies on most all things COVID-related are easy to demonstrate when one actually looks at the data—something to which most Democrats seem oblivious.

Likewise, on the Omicron variant of the Wuhan Virus, there’s nothing in the data that even hints at a “winter of severe illness and death.” Nowhere in the world is Omicron raging to the point that would make Biden’s doomsday statement sound even remotely reasonable. Barely two weeks ago, the World Health Organization said that Omicron had yet to kill a single person.

About a week ago, the BBC reported that UK had recorded its first death of a patient “with the Omicron coronavirus variant.” Note again we have the designation of someone dying “with” the Wuhan Virus. The same BBC article also reported,

On Monday, the UKHSA confirmed 10 people had been admitted to hospital in England with the Omicron variant.

Their ages ranged from 18 to 85 years old and the majority had received two doses of a Covid vaccination, the agency said.

So not only are most of the hospitalized in these cases “vaccinated,” but most have received multiple doses! (And, as has often been the case in the U.S., the BBC failed to note if any of those hospitalized had any underlying conditions which contributed to their hospitalization.) Thus again we see the data contradict Democrats’ Wuhan Virus narratives.

According to Reuters (and other outlets) it was just yesterday that the U.S. recorded its first death “related to the Omicron COVID-19 variant.” So when Biden and his ilk made their dire predictions several days ago, there was not a single recorded death in the U.S. due to—or even “related to”—the Omicron variant. Yet somehow Biden and his people believe that enough Americans are going to buy their latest round of Wuhan Virus fearmongering.

They believe this even after Vice President Harris told America that “We didn’t see Delta coming,” and “We didn’t see Omicron coming.” Harris’s statement is even more damning when one recalls that, in January of this year, Biden’s then nominee for Surgeon General (who now holds the office) Vivek Murthy told ABC News, “The virus is basically telling us that it’s going to continue to change and we’ve got to be ready for it.” (Murthy also served as Co-Chair of the COVID-19 Advisory Board.)

So the Biden Administration failed to discern the coming of either the Delta or Omicron variants—in spite of being warned by their own to look for such—but want us to believe they are prescient when it comes to Omicron and the unvaccinated. Again, no one should be surprised that Democrats lie, but it is important to remind the world when they do so. Note: I’m predicting a lie. Biden’s predicting a “winter of severe illness and death” from Omicron for the unvaccinated. Let’s take a look in April and see who was right.