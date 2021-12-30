'Looks like you have too much to think': Twitter punks ban inventor of the mRNA vaccine

Looks like the ignorant, malevolent little Katzenjammer Kidz of Twitter are back at it.

This time they've banned a biggie, Dr. Robert W. Malone, the medical doyen whose research on the mRNA vaccine has been critical to the development of the vaccines for COVID.

He's the guy who probably knows more about these vaccines than anyone else.

His banning offense?

Warning about the risks and limits of the mRNA vaccines, based on his bona fide scientific research, which included studies of young athletes who dropped dead of heart failure after taking them, and a suggestion that the vaccines not be given to kids.

According to the Daily Caller:

Malone contributed to the development of mRNA vaccine technology, performing an experiment as a graduate student at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies in which he blended strands of mRNA with fat droplets which, when applied to human cells, caused the cells to start producing proteins, Nature reported. Malone hypothesized that this newfound technology could be used to treat illnesses as a drug. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Malone attracted criticism for allegedly spreading misinformation, both on his Twitter account and in public appearances, about mRNA vaccines used to treat COVID-19. Malone’s commentary included questions about the safety of the vaccines for children and young adults. Recent posts on his blog suggest a link between athletes dying from heart illnesses and vaccination.

Dr Robert Malone the inventor of the mRna vaccines tweeted a video explaining from the data about the harms from the Pfizer vaccine, & the problems with its clinical trials. For this @Twitter suspended his account! This is the level of censorship on twitter! Just Vax propaganda pic.twitter.com/WsCozsbfQT — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) December 30, 2021

Malone noted this on his Substack:

We all knew it would happen eventually. Today it did. Over a half million followers gone in a blink of an eye. That means I must have been on the mark, so to speak. Over the target. It also means we lost a critical component in our fight to stop these vaccines being mandated for children and to stop the corruption in our governments, as well as the medical-industrial complex and pharmaceutical industries. So, please spread the word — share this on your own twitter feed or whatever social media venue you wish. My Substack sign-up is:

...here. He added an Orwellian meme to his post: "Looks like you have too much to think."

First, let's note that Malone is hardly the sort of nut who's been banned on Twitter in the past for spreading so-called dis- and mis-information. He's not a compulsive vaccine skeptic. He invented the COVID vaccine, after all.

Second, his banning is part of an ugly pattern of going after those with the medical chops to explain what's happening.

For some reason, the corporate interests that control Twitter have had a thing for banning anyone questioning the vaccine and its efficacy.

Recall that they slapped a caution note on information gathered and tweeted by the American Heart Association, as if those guys wouldn't know what they were talking about regarding heart risk.

They also banned former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson, who reports the vax news without fear or favor. He's suing the bastards, as they deserve.

They temporarily banned famed epidemiologist and Harvard professor Martin Kulldorf, M.D., whose work has been cited in more than 25,000 medical papers and who was an author the Great Barrington Declaration, signed by over 60,000 doctors and scientists, which questioned various government COVID policies as counterproductive. He has noted that not everyone needs a COVID vaccine, given his recognition of patients with certain vulnerabilities, as well as broad and deep understanding of natural immunity. Bottom line here: He's a medical bigfoot, and if Twitter is right that his research is no good, then a whole lot of other medical research derived from it and cited as sources is wrong, too. Might as well throw out all the medical books, based on the punk censors of Twitter's "wisdom."

Pfizer, meanwhile, which is kind of the bellwether for Big Pharma, not only has immunity from lawsuits for vaccine injuries, but also has managed to secure 75 years of secrecy on its medical records and research regarding what its people know about the vaccine. Wonder why.

Is this starting to sound like a plot? The punks of Twitter really seem to have a "thing" for silencing anyone who asks questions about various instances of healthy young people dropping dead from heart attacks and related ailments shortly after their COVID vaccines.

That's precisely what needs to be examined, as a priority, in fact, given that suppression of this news is a big factor in public distrust of the vaccines.

Most people generally can tolerate the vaccines well — I know I have, I've been vaxxed thrice — but there are those who should hold off based on unacceptable risk, and they should be identified, warned, and exempted from vax mandates. The New York Times, as I wrote about here, actually lost a top editor in the prime of life a day after he took a booster vaccine, something they ought to be upset about and at least asking question about.

But instead, all we see are these Twitter morons, who run their Twitter censorship operation by mob rule as well orders from the top, who are systematically suppressing news of the COVID vaccine that the public actually has a right to know about.

It's Orwellian, and it smacks of some kind of corporate or Chinese interest in keeping the public ignorant and in the dark.

It also won't work. The more they censor, the more interesting these researchers get to many of us. Had many of us even heard of Malone before this happened? Follow him on Substack now. He's obviously got something important and vital to say.

Image: Logo, Pixabay, Pixabay License.