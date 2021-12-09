Latino voters walking away from Democrats like a bad smell

Democrats have gotten everything they've wanted in their far-left wokester agenda in these recent months. But much to their surprise, they're losing Hispanic voters like they've got a hole in their pocket.

Here's the shocking news (for them) from the Wall Street Journal:

The nation’s large and diverse group of Hispanic voters is showing signs of dividing its support between Democrats and Republicans more evenly than in recent elections, a new Wall Street Journal poll finds, a troubling development for the Democratic Party, which has long counted on outsize Hispanic support. One year after giving Democratic House candidates more than 60% of their vote, according to polls at the time, the Journal survey found that Hispanic voters are evenly split in their choice for Congress. Asked which party they would back if the election were today, 37% of Hispanic voters said they would support the Republican congressional candidate and 37% said they would favor the Democrat, with 22% undecided. Hispanic voters were also evenly divided when asked about a hypothetical rematch in 2024 of the last presidential contenders, with 44% saying they would back President Biden and 43% supporting former President Donald Trump. In 2020, Mr. Biden won 63% support among Hispanic voters, nearly 30 points more than Mr. Trump, according to AP VoteCast, a large survey of the presidential electorate.

Evenly split? 37%-37% with 22% up for grabs? That's really bad news for Democrats.

Two reasons stand out: First, that Hispanics are steadily moving toward Republicans in an ongoing trend that shows no sign of abating. Second, because Democrats count Hispanic voters as their reliably "kept" voters who will vote for them no matter what they do.

Democrats actually view Hispanics as a core voter constituency as well as an ace up their sleeve in swing states, given that nearly all swing states have large and growing Hispanic populations. They also view America's 62 million Hispanics as "theirs" because many big states -- Florida, Texas, California -- have huge percentages of Hispanics in their populations -- 26%, 39%, and 39% respectively. Hispanics account for a fifth of the American population now, and one out of eight voters. Democrats have wasted no effort in creating an entire election-winning strategy on this assumption that these voters are their "property," meaning, they can focus on crazy stuff since Hispanics will never leave them. I was there at the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Denver and attended all of their Hispanic caucus meetings and know that Democrats were convinced that Hispanic voters would always be "theirs."

Turns out it all was a load of hooey.

The problem they hadn't counted on is that their agenda stinks to Hispanics. They never had a clue as to what Hispanic voters were thinking. They probably didn't know any.

Open borders? Democrats were convinced that all they needed to do was throw that at Hispanic voters and they'd be happy.

Open borders, in fact, generally repel Hispanic voters, given that such voters know that letting in millions of unvetted migrants, some of whom are undoubtedly the very criminals they wanted to get away from when they moved to America, and others of whom know that illegals price them out of job markets by working under the table, and undercut legal worker wages which would mean them. They know these policies are of no benefit to them.

They benefit white elites and their consultant-class rackets, as Mickey Kaus has observed:

Of course, there was lots of money to be made (by lobbyists, think tankers, fundraisers) in being "absolutely convinced." No money to be made in not going along with the CW [Conventional Wisdom] -- or else @SeanTrende would be rich. https://t.co/EFUu5IVTez — Mickey Kaus (@kausmickey) December 8, 2021

Another one is schools: Hispanic voters are generally a youthful population and, as a result, have the highest percentage of their children stuck in public schools. Those are the hellholes of failing standards, high dropout rates, low test scores, and now monster COVID restrictions that explicitly penalize kids. They are also redoubts of critical race theory and wokester notions about what Latinos want which once again, repel Latinos.

Take just one issue Democrats have embraced: the use of the word 'Latinx.'

Democrats don't know this, but Latinos can't stand it.

It's whitey stuff, actually, something cooked up by Puerto Rican academics awhile back and then embraced and promoted by white-led universities and faculty lounges. Only two percent of Hispanic or Latino Americans use it now, down from three percent last May. The only Latinos who claim to like the term are college students and it turns out they use it only while they are at university. They dump the term when they return home.

It's telling that longtime Democrat redoubts on the Texas border of near 100% Hispanic composition, who've seen what open borders look like, have already swung sharply towards Republicans based on 2020 election results. Democrats ought to have taken that as a warning but they paid no attention, not even to the warnings from Hispanic Democrat elected leaders in Congress and at local levels. Now they've got this evenly split number which is absolutely sure to get worse for them given that it's part of a trend.

Emblematic of all this Democrat idiocy on what Hispanics want is Beto O'Rourke, the white leftist Democrat who speaks Spanish and offers to Hispanic voters his Spanish nickname. His agenda is pure left-wing priorities found in white academia - gun-grabbing, wokester education, let-them-out crime policies, abortion on demand -- all of which repel Hispanic voters. Apparently, Democrats think that just offering the symbolic trappings of Hispanitude plus a wide-open border are enough to take care of the Hispanic vote. O'Rourke accurately claims that Democrats have ignored Hispanic voters all right, but he continues to ignore what actually Hispanics want, which is quality education, sanity on abortion, zero critical race theory, and some kind of pride in the country they chose to move to.

Even some stupid Republicans were convinced they needed to embrace these now-failed Democrat ideas:

After Romney 2012 loss, leading Republicans were absolutely convinced they had to pass comprehensive immigration reform to win Hispanic votes -- or face years in the electoral wilderness. https://t.co/BMCeDqe0oJ — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 8, 2021

That was before President Trump came along and demonstrated that the ideas were losers among Hispanic voters.

How's Trump doing among Hispanics? The numbers would shock a leftist given that they have painted Trump as a Hispanic-hating monster: The Wall Street Journal reports that its bipartisan poll found that 56% of all Hispanic men would cast their vote for President Trump if the election were held today and fully 30% of Hispanic women would. That's catastrophic for Democrats and it's not even 2022, not to mention, 2024 yet. They love themselves some Trump same as huge numbers of other Americans even as Mitt Romney simps that open borders are the way to win the Hispanic voters' hearts and minds.

Nope, Hispanic voters like Trump. And now a message is being broadcast to Democrats that ideas matter. They don't listen to Hispanics, so it was easy enough to move to the GOP side. If they think this is the last of this trend away from their rabidly left-wing agenda, they've got another surprise coming.

Image: Gage Skidmore, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0

To comment, you can find the MeWe post for this article here.