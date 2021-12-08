Justice Sotomayor ‘paraded her scientific ignorance’ in questioning during oral arguments on Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health

Justice Sotomayor in 2017 (photo credit: Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 3.0 license).

Writing in Newsweek, Dr. Grazie Poso Christie, exposes her ignorant declarations:

…right after Mississippi's solicitor general Scott Stewart argued it was no longer appropriate to use fetal viability (the gestational age at which a prematurely-born infant can survive in an intensive care unit) as the point after which states can protect an unborn child from elective abortion. He said this was due—in part—to 30 years of medical advances. In a piqued, incredulous tone, Sotomayor demanded to know just "What are the advancements in medicine?" As Stewart began to list them, mentioning new knowledge of fetal pain, the Justice abruptly cut him off.

Our brief and others document the medical and scientific advances Mr. Stewart was referring to, in language easily accessible to lay people and rigorously sourced in the latest scientific journals and currently accepted medical practices. It's there for anyone with eyes—or the will—to see.

Sotomayor vigorously rejected Stewart's reference to advances in our understanding of fetal pain. She claimed that only an eccentric "small fringe" believes fetal pain exists "before 24, 25 weeks." She could not have been more wrong. A growing body of scientific evidence indicates that a fully developed cortex is not necessary for the transmission of pain sensations, which may be present as early as 12 weeks.

In fact, physicians routinely protect their youngest patients—fetal and premature—from pain. A baby born at 21 or 22 weeks receives anesthesia routinely during any intervention. Anything less would be considered barbaric. (snip)

Justice Sotomayor paraded her scientific ignorance even further, callously comparing a fetus recoiling from pain to the muscle reflex of a brain-dead patient. "There's about 40 percent of dead people who, if you touch their feet, the foot will recoil," she said. In fact, brain-dead people do not "recoil" from painful stimuli as living people do. One of the ways we diagnose brain death is by documenting the loss of response to pain. You could amputate a brain-dead person's limb with no response at all. Some extremely specific spinal reflexes persist in brain death while the patient remains on cardiac and respiratory support. But there is simply no "recoil" to touch in brain death.