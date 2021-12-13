Japan’s health ministry officially warns of myocarditis heart inflammation as a side effect of Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccines

The major US media, including Fox News and the conservative blogosphere, are completely ignoring this news from Japan. Google and DuckDuckGo searches reveal only little-known websites, many with an ideological bent, picking up the news – which means that few will see it and many will disbelieve it. But NHK, the Japanese version of the BBC (full disclosure where I long ago worked as an overseas news editor as well as on air) has the story. You can count on it being true.

Japan's health ministry has listed inflammation of the heart muscle and of the outer lining of the heart in younger males as possible serious side effects of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccines. (snip) The ministry held a panel of expert on Saturday and proposed warning of the risk by printing "serious side effects" on the documents attached to the vaccines. It will also require hospitals to report in detail incidents involving people who developed the symptoms within 28 days after being vaccinated, according to the law. The plan was approved by the panel, and the ministry will notify municipalities.

The contrast with many other advanced countries where the populace is being bullied, even required, to receive vaccines is stark. And this is not some minor agency issuing the warning. The official name of the health ministry is the Koseirodosho, in English, The Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare. It is headquartered in this skyscraper in the Kasumigaseki disrtict in Tokyo, where most national government offices are located.

Photo credit: BlackRiver CC BY 3.0 license

To my knowledge, this is the first official warning of the heart risk associated with COVID vaccines, and it comes from a highly advanced country with a reputable medical regulatory bureaucracy.