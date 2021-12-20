Japan’s COVID vaccination policy: No coercion, no discrimination

Japan stands a beacon to Americans and most of the industrialized world for its COVID vaccine policies, which are far more humane and realistic than those foisted on us by Fauci & Co.

In The Epoch Times, Aaron Kheriaty writes:

Japan’s ministry of health is taking a sensible, ethical approach to Covid vaccines. They recently labeled the vaccines with a warning about myocarditis and other risks. They also reaffirmed their commitment to adverse event reporting to document potential side-effects. Japan’s ministry of health states: “Although we encourage all citizens to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, it is not compulsory or mandatory. Vaccination will be given only with the consent of the person to be vaccinated after the information provided.” Furthermore, they state: “Please get vaccinated of your own decision, understanding both the effectiveness in preventing infectious diseases and the risk of side effects. No vaccination will be given without consent.” Finally, they clearly state: “Please do not force anyone in your workplace or those who around you to be vaccinated, and do not discriminate against those who have not been vaccinated.” They also link to a “Human Rights Advice” page that includes instructions for handling any complaints if individuals face vaccine discrimination at work.

This is the policy that the US should have but doesn’t.

But why is Japan so out of step and so sensible?

I don’t think the cause is a generalized concern for restraint when it comes to the ministries of the Japanese national government. While it is true that a sincere concern for human rights has become part of Japan’s national culture since the Occupation reforms installed by the US and Allies after Japan’s defeat in WW II, high-handedness on the part of national bureaucrats is far from unknown there. They are recruited from elite universities and are widely regarded as the best and the brightest, not least by themselves. I have personally witnessed the difference in the way in which bureaucrats are treated in the US and Japan, and it is substantial.

Japan's health ministry Photo credit: BlackRiver, CC BY 3.0 license.

One possible explanation might be that the political clout of the Western vaccine makers is less than in some other countries. Japan has a large and sophisticated pharmaceutical industry of its own, and none of its major companies has come out with a COVID vaccine. Make of it what you will.