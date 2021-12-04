Japan warns of cardiac health risks from COVID vaccines

In a Friday press release by the Kyodo News Service, the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare warned of myocarditis and pericarditis issues related to the mRNA COVID vaccines.

The Kyodo News Service is the Japanese equivalent of the AP or Reuters. The Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare is the Japanese equivalent of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, where the CDC is located. The Microsoft Translate version of the entire Japanese press release follows:

Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare Raises Alertness to "Serious Side Reaction" of Myocarditis The Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare today decided to raise alertness to "serious side reactions" from normal warnings and require doctors to report symptoms of myocarditis and pericarditis reported more frequently in young men after the new coronavirus vaccinations made by Pfizer and Moderna. It was approved by the expert subcommittee of the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare which analyzes the side reaction. On the other hand, myocarditis may occur as a complication of new corona infection, and the frequency is found to be higher than after vaccination. Therefore, the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare continues to recommend inoculation as "the merits of inoculation are greater than the disadvantages such as side reactions".

This is a stunning development: the Japanese health services have determined that the mRNA vaccines may cause serious heart issues, and they are now alerted and gathering data on this issue. This follows many reports from small media outlets of athletes collapsing and some even dying after being vaccinated (see links to several such reports below). These reports were dismissed by the mainstream media, the administration, big business, and other leftists as unreliable. This announcement by Japan may now mainstream many of these reports, and those who have been vaccine averse may be vindicated by the science from a highly reliable source.

Again, the mainstream media and the left have been unmasked as completely wrong on COVID. This media and leftist reluctance and even hostility toward reporting on health issues important to the American people, such as possible heart problems related to COVID vaccines, can only serve to make them seem to be — in the eyes of many — enemies of our country.

Upadte: The Ameeican Heart Association offfers a separate warning:

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 New study and warning from American Heart Association: mRNA vaccines dramatically increase risk of developing heart diseases from 11% to 25% 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨https://t.co/7QxltagOPj — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) December 2, 2021

Image: Triggermouse via Pixabay, Pixabay License.