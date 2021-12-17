It's your message, Democrats

The mayor’s plan includes a series of initiatives to implement a 180-degree reversal from blind compassion to “tough love.” Outlined in a Medium post, Breed’s proposals take aim at illegal drug sales and restore funding for police with targeted resources dedicated to the low-income Tenderloin neighborhood. The mayor calls for: Executing an Emergency Intervention Plan in the Tenderloin neighborhood Securing emergency police funding to ensure we have the resources to combat major safety problems over the next several months Amending our surveillance ordinance so law enforcement can prevent and interrupt crime in real time — something they’re effectively barred from doing now — to better protect our homes and businesses Disrupting the illegal street sales of stolen goods that have become a clear public safety issue and are contributing to retail theft

Well, at least the strategy is changing. Let's hope that it goes beyond talking points.

Why are Democrats suddenly talking about crime?

The answer is twofold:

First, this level of "lawlessness," as the Speaker would say, is driving taxpayers away. My guess is that it keeps a lot of people from driving downtown for dinner on a Saturday. I was in Maryland last summer and asked about Little Italy, a once-charming part of a town there for eating Italian food. My friend said that it was still there but many people were afraid of going down in this climate atmosphere.

Second, the violence must be hurting Democrats with African-Americans and Hispanics, or the people who live in those areas, which may be both. Check out Chicago and the weekend shootings. It's hard to blame Trump when everyone running the city is a liberal Democrat.

Memo to Democrats: Let the police do their job and you will see how quickly the "lawlessness" will disappear.