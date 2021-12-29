'I'm a Fauci groupie.' MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace declares

How much stupidity can a news network handle?

Well, take a look at MSNBC host and purported dog lover, Nicolle Wallace, professing her love for Dr. Anthony Fauci:

"I'm a Fauci groupie. I'm a thrice-vaccinated mask adherent. I buy KN95 masks by the ... caseload. They're in every pocket. I wear them everywhere except when I sit down," she said. Dr. Anthony Fauci, who recently turned 81-years-old, is the long-time director of the National institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He is also serving as chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden.

Rumble("play", {"video":"vow48x","div":"rumble_vow48x"});

What fresh hell is this? Fauci is the disgraced, discredited, entrenched medical bureaucrat who's made one mistake after another.

He's unpopular. He's got an ego problem, repeatedly declaring himself the fount of all science.

He's the face of COVID mismanagement, something that many small third world countries have bested him on in the management of, whose policies have given us a 800,000 death toll, the world's highest, along with billions in harm to our economy and global standing.

He's made mistakes, big ones, about ignoring therapeutics, ones he knew that worked, and foolishly focused on vaccines alone. He's locked down the whole country. He's the man who funded gain of function research at the Wuhan lab and then lied about it to Congress. He's made little mistakes, too, such as the one about wearing three masks. He's been seen at a public baseball game with no mask at all, but he wants your kid in a mask for eight hours, eating lunch by himself on the freezing asphalt playground at school. He made a mess of the AIDS epidemic, and funded torturous research on trusting, innocent beagles. He's lately started gibbering about vaccine passports in order for anyone (save illegals) to fly on airplanes.

He's the highest paid government employee in history. But he's a complete loser, and worse than loser, he's still on the job, throwing his ego around, still declaring himself the voice of science.

So now we have Nicolle Wallace

How anyone could support that is well beyond the ken of most Americans, given that huge numbers of Republicans disapprove of him, and so do many Democrats. Why the support? Why the gushing? Does she wear the Fauci underwear?

It seems she'd do anything to get Fauci to come onto her television show for a softball interview. Her flattery of the man in the clip above is grotesque, gushing as she does about how Fauci's emails reveal no nasty words about President Trump, as if that were proof of his probity.

It' s garbage and Wallace herself is a nasty piece of work, having leaked foul things to the press as a political operative advising the failed presidential candidate, John McCain in 2008, and having set up Palin up for an ambush interview with CBS's Katie Couric to make her look bad which pretending to campaign for her.

Now she's desperate, willing to say the most outrageous things to cover up the bad record of Fauci, apparently in order to get him to come onto her show. Perhaps she can't get anyone else. Perhaps she really does playing with her Fauci bobblehead on her desk and snuggling up in her Fauci underwear. I don't know. But it does discredit her amply as a 'journalist.' She's simply a bubblehead, a bubbleheaded beach blonde as the song goes. A cupcake. Why is this person on the air?

Image: Screen shot from shareable video posted by MSNBC, via Rumble