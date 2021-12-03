How much money can you make promising to get satellites into orbit with a slingshot?

Spinlaunch is a high-tech company that is attempting to modernize that biblical weapon, the sling. The Brothers Yaney are marketing Spinlaunch as the most efficient means to sling small satellites into orbit. The physics is straightforward, but the mechanics are anything but, and the financial rewards for the Brothers Yaney are out of this world. Who would think separating the wealthy from their money could be so much fun? And no, that is not the tagline to the movie The Brothers Bloom.

The physics of the Spinlaunch is simple: spin the launch vehicle faster and faster in a vacuum (to eliminate friction), then release the launch vehicle. The momentum at the point of release will be sufficient for the launch vehicle to a height of 200 miles above the Earth.

Spinlaunch's vacuum-enclosed prototype centrifuge (located at the New Mexico Spaceport) is three hundred feet across. The full-scale vacuum-enclosed centrifuge will be nine hundred feet across, making it the world's largest vacuum structure. If it does not collapse under the weight of gravity, it will collapse under the pull of the vacuum.

The Spinlaunch centrifuge will spin (10,000 gs) the 2,500-pound launch vehicle to 5,000 mph. A slight imbalance between the centrifuge and the launch vehicles or uneven wear on the critical parts would result in vibrations that could cause the structure to disintegrate. An error of just milliseconds in releasing the launch vehicle would cause the launch vehicle to touch the side of the launch tube, causing the structure to disintegrate. There would be enough energy when Spinlaunch disintegrates to destroy a small city.

Satellites are designed to withstand three times the force of gravity during lift-off. Spinlaunch will subject the satellites to ten thousand times the force of gravity, which will either damage the satellite or require much heavier satellites to withstand the force of the launch. Satellites would become just solid chunks of steel. Back to those biblical slings of war.

The mechanics of Spinlaunch will never launch a satellite into orbit. But the physics of Spinlaunch is good enough for the Brothers Yaney to gain the backing of New Mexico political leaders. Once N.M. politicians were reeled in, then the big investors. So far, the Brothers Yaney have secured $110 million in investor support and now $2.5 million in additional state money. This is called longlining in the ocean fishing industry and business as usual by corrupt political and business leaders.

The Brothers Yaney ran the same racket in Moriarty, N.M. just eight years ago. Titan Aerospace's goal was to manufacture solar-powered high-flying drones that could provide low-cost internet access to rural areas around the globe. The physics was straightforward; the mechanics were anything but. The Brothers Yaney demonstrated that it would work, then sold the company to Google and left town before it collapsed. Google soon realized that it just bought air and quietly shut down Titan Aerospace in 2017.

Clearly, the Brothers Yaney learned their lesson of not taking federal money or crossing federal law. In 2015, Maximus Yaney pleaded guilty to mortgage fraud with Titan, LLC that he perpetrated in 2007. Surprisingly, they used Titan in the names of both enterprises. The trusting folks in Moriarty never stood a chance, while the Santa Fe politicos were right at home.

Image via the Department of Defense, Public Domain.