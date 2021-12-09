Hillary Clinton reminds us what an awful president she would have been

Yes, Joe Biden is far and away the worst president in the history of the United States. However, the four-year Trump interlude between Obama and Biden gave the U.S. at least a little resiliency to stand against Biden’s hard-left administration. Imagine how much worse things would have been if Hillary had immediately stepped into Obama’s shoes. America wouldn’t have stood a chance. And lest you forget just what a horrible human being Hillary was, she just gave us a reminder as she spoke with Today’s Willie Geist about her decision to read her “victory speech” aloud for a MasterClass.

A snippet of her reading the speech made headlines because Hillary started to cry when she got to the part in the speech that saw her imagining telling her long-deceased mother that Hillary was America’s first woman president. Ironically, this emotional breakdown occurred in a masterclass the topic of which is “the power of resilience.” A woman who has spent the last five years whining about losing the election and now cries because she couldn’t, in her imagination, tell her mommy she won, is not resilient.

Still, any student who signs up for a MasterClass taught by Hillary Clinton has already drunk the Democrat Kool-Aid and will already have taken the side of a woman who rode her husband’s coattails as far as he could take her, at which point she fell down all by herself. A presidential candidate who calls at least half of the American electorate “deplorable” is a fool and deserves to lose.

There’s also the little problem of Hillary’s incredible corruption (making her and Biden birds of a feather). And of course, the fact that Hillary’s unsecure server damaged national security in a way that would have seen an ordinary, politically unconnected person spend the rest of her life in prison—which, not coincidentally, is where Papa Joe belongs for using his debauched son Hunter as the bagman for decades of anti-American corruption.

Still, even considering all those bad things about Hillary, there was still something worse: It was clear that she ran for office, not for America, but for Hillary. Sure, she wanted to turn the country as far left as Joe Biden is doing but, just as with Biden, Hillary was in it for self-aggrandizement. Biden, though, being a more savvy politician (it pains me to say that), hid his enormous self-centeredness a bit better than Hillary ever did.

And that gets us to Hillary’s prepared victory speech. You can listen to the part where she cries because that’s the newsworthy part, but I found most interesting what she told Willie Geist about her thinking as she wrote the thankfully unused speech (emphasis mine):

I worked on a speech that really was about my journey and that had a real emphasis on my mother’s life and journey as a way of, you know, making it clear that, yes, I would be the first woman president but I, like everybody, stood on the shoulders and lived the lives and experiences of those who came before us.

Note what was missing from her thinking as she wrote that useless speech: America and the American people. Hillary’s victory was about Hillary’s emotional needs. She’s a committed leftist but only because, back in the 1960s and 1970s, she saw leftism, which had a stranglehold on feminism, as the vehicle for her political ascendence. It must have grated on Hillary for decades to see Bill’s effortless political charm and eventual success when, in her own mind, it always should have been all about her.

By the way, there are dueling theories about Hillary's future. Wayne Allyn Root thinks the Democrats are trying to position her to be president again, not through an election, but by squeezing Kamala out and putting Hillary in her place. Meanwhile, the often prescient Roger Luchs believes that "there is no reasonable explanation for Hillary doing this now -- fake tears and all -- that I can think of - other than that “Scrooge” a/ka John Durham is getting ready to drop a chunk of coal in her stocking, or at least so Hillary has heard thru the grapevine.”

Since I'm remarkably bad at reading the crystal ball, I'll say only that the above video is just a little reminder that, bad as Biden has been, Hillary could well have been even worse. Certainly, she would have been no better.