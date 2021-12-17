Faulty logic still percolating in the latest global warming reports

On Wednesday, the Associated Press published an article about record warming, not this year, but for the three-month period of October through December 2020 in the Greenland region of the Arctic. The article does not show what the temperatures were or what the normal temperatures are. I guess those facts are irrelevant when journalists are pushing an agenda.

US Study: Record Highs, Rain and Beaver Damage in Arctic The 16th straight health check for the northern polar region spotlighted the first ever rainfall at Greenland summit station, record warm temperatures between October and December 2020, and the new problem of expansion of beavers in the Arctic.

Maybe this article should be coupled with the information that this year, on the entire Antarctic continent, they had the coldest six-month period on record. The temperatures were 6.1 degrees below the 1881-2010 average.

Antarctica’s last 6 months were the coldest on record “For the polar darkness period, from April through September, the average temperature was -60.9 degrees Celsius (-77.6 degrees Fahrenheit), a record for those months,” the National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC) said. The last six months is also the darkest period at the South Pole, which is where the name polar darkness (also called polar night) comes from. Here, the sun sets for the last time around the spring equinox, and does not rise again until near the autumn equinox six months later. For the entire Antarctic continent, the winter of 2021 was the second-coldest on record, with the “temperature for June, July, and August 3.4 degrees Celsius (6.1 degrees Fahrenheit) lower than the 1981 to 2010 average at -62.9 degrees Celsius (-81.2 degrees Fahrenheit),” according to a new report from the NSIDC.

When the information came out about the record cold in the Antarctica, Reuters was put on high alert that they had to debunk the thoughts that record cold debunked the indoctrination that humans and fossil fuels cause global warming.

They got with their “fact checkers” to target anyone who was trying to discredit the theory. They came up with a scientist who said that this record cold was regional and caused naturally, how convenient. Of course, there were no facts to support the fact checkers but who cares.

This article shows that the fact checkers at Reuters are just as honest as the fact checkers at Facebook. Facts don’t matter. They are used to silence anyone who disagrees with the agenda the media is campaigning for.

The 35-year global cooling period from 1940-1975, where we were told billions would die soon from the existential threat of global cooling and a coming ice age, should have been enough to discredit the humans, fossil fuels, CO2, methane, cars, industrialization, etc. cause global warming but facts clearly don’t matter.

A significant amount of North America had a record cold wave this year, and the people pushing the leftist agenda to destroy America attributed that record cold to a polar vortex that was caused by a warming event. That is amazing and most of the media just genuflects and repeats that garbage.

So, after 150 years of exponential growth in fossil fuel use, explosive growth in the population, billions of cars and trucks hitting the road, and CO2 rising rapidly and we have record cold and no one cares. They still spew forth the garbage that humans cause warming.

February 2021 North American cold wave The February 2021 North American cold wave was an extreme weather event that brought record cold temperatures to a significant portion of Canada, the United States and parts of northern Mexico during the first half of February 2021. The cold was caused by a southern migration of the polar vortex, likely caused by a sudden stratospheric warming event that occurred the prior month. Temperatures fell as much as 25–50 °F (14-28 °C) below average as far south as the Gulf Coast.

If anyone wants to see what regional temperatures in the Arctic look like, they should go to weather.com and look up Fairbanks, Alaska.

Fairbanks has been exceptionally cold this year. The record high on Dec. 15 is 28 degrees and the average high is 7 degrees. This year, the high is expected to be negative 26 degrees and the low is negative 25 degrees.

The ice must be thickening rapidly. How many times have we been falsely told the last 100 years that the ice would soon be gone, and the coastal cities be under water? They just continue to make that up. Most of the ice is still there.

We are told that the temperature since the pre-industrialization period over the last 150 years has risen one to two degrees, with a significant period of cooling, and, without scientific evidence, have attributed that temperature rise to humans, fossil fuels and CO2. The rise would be cyclical and normal after a 550-year ice age ended around 150 years ago.

Government polices should be based on facts, not easily manipulated computer models and made-up predictions. This is especially true when all the previous dire predictions have been wrong,

Journalists are essentially worthless and dangerous when they just repeat talking points pushing an agenda.

It does not appear that any of them will ever do their job and ask Joe Biden, John Kerry, Nancy Pelosi, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, for scientific data to justify the destruction of tens of millions of jobs related to the fossil fuel industry.

