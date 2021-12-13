Even as a Brazilian city cut COVID hospitalizations and deaths in half using ivermectin, US medical authorities continue to suppress its use

The suppression of the use of the off-patent, hence low profit, drug ivermectin for use in preventing and treating COVID is grotesque and inhumane. Consider the case of a wife who died while hospitalized for COVID while her husband begged the hospital to administer a supply he had in hand but was refused. From the Epoch Times:

David DeLuca of Sicklerville, New Jersey will never know if the Ivermectin prescribed by an out-of-state doctor for his wife would have saved her life. Colleen DeLuca, 62, died of COVID-19 on Oct. 10, at Jefferson Washington Township Hospital in Sewell, New Jersey, before he could get a court order to administer the drug. Ivermectin has helped in some cases, but across the United States, many hospitals don’t include it in their COVID protocol for treatment and refuse to use it, even as a last effort on a dying patient.

Nobody will pay for the very expensive “gold standard” double blind testing of ivermectin because there are no large profits to be had from its use, now that the patent on it has expired. That seems to be the excuse used by hospitals and doctors to oppose its use. Even though ivermectin has proven to cause few problems among the hundreds of millions of people who have taken it. As readers of this site know, ivermectin has been derided as “horse paste” and a “veterinary de-wormer” by people who choose to ignore the fact that its inventors received the Nobel Prize in Medicine and Physiology for its dramatic effects in reducing the plague of river blindness in tropic countries.

Now comes word of a trial of widespread ivermectin use as a prophylaxis in the Brazilian city of Itahai. ZeroHedge reports:

Early on in the pandemic, before the vaccines were available, the Southern Brazilian city of Itajai offered Ivermectin as a prophylaxis against the disease. Between July and December of 2020, roughly 220,000 people were offered a dose of 0.2mg/kg/day (roughly 18mg for a 200lb person) as an optional treatment for 2 days, once every two weeks. 133,051 people took them up on it, while 87,466 did not. After analyzing the data, a team of researchers spanning several Brazilian institutes, the University of Toronto, and Columbia's EAFIT concluded in a December pre-print study that hospitalization and mortality rates were cut in half over the seven month period among the Ivermectin group.

The Brazilian city of Itajai has offered Ivermectin as prophylaxis (0.2mg/day/kg for 2 days every 2 weeks) to its 220,000 inhabitants and meticulously tracked the results.



60% (with higher risk) took IVM over 7 months.



The Covid hospitalization and mortality rates were HALVED. pic.twitter.com/94fheTfwzm — Covid19Crusher (@Covid19Crusher) December 11, 2021

Ivermectin seems effective both in preventing contracting COVID and in treating it. That a drug with little risk of harm would be suppressed despite its great upside potential demands explanation by those doing the suppression. Instead, they do their best to ignore reports such as this.

Disclaimer: I am not advocating any readers using ivermectin or any other drug. I am not a medical doctor and do not offer medical advice to anyone. Always consult a physician you trust before taking any medication.