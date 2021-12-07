The Sun has made a scary claim about China’s container ships

Most of the Western world has transferred its manufacturing sectors to China. Every single day, Chinese container ships ply the world’s oceans, fanning out to every continent except, maybe, for Antarctica. We’ve long known that those ships are carrying cheap goods and the West’s economic destruction, but The Sun is contending that those same ships are likely to be disguised missile launchers.

Here’s the main part of the story, although you should visit The Sun to read the whole thing:

CHINA has been secretly developing Trojan Horse-style missiles hidden in shipping containers that can be unleashed on enemy ports, experts warn. Military analysts believe the country’s huge fleet of freighters and fishing vessels could be turned into warships with the use of the secretive container missiles. Disguised as a regular shipping containers, they can be sneaked on board a vessel to blend in seamlessly with the hundreds of others on board. The sheer number of container ships in the world makes them harder to pinpoint than warships in the event of war. Like the fabled Trojan Horse, the missiles would be quietly smuggled into or near an enemy port on a civilian vessel before being unleashed in a surprise attack. Rick Fisher, senior fellow in Asian military affairs at the International Assessment and Strategy Center, told The Sun Online while Chinese have not officially confirmed they have the missiles - it is likely they have them.

Image: The Zhuhai 2021 air show (and note how the planes are almost invisible thanks to all that fossil fuel smog covering China). YouTube screen grab.

Nor is this a far-fetched conspiracy theory. In 2016, at a Zhuhai air show, China paraded missile launchers that are meant to be hidden in the containers used on cargo ships. America’s commercial ports would be a perfect target because they are undefended.

And of course, we currently have in the White House a puppet who’s almost certainly under China’s thumb. China knows that, if it takes out a few American ports, Biden is unlikely to be able to respond in any meaningful way.

Xi Jinping, like all tyrants, has both absolute power and very tenuous power. That is, he controls all the machinery of government, including the military, but he is also surrounded by people who resent him, fear him, or desire his job. So far, Xi’s been incredibly effective at expanding China’s reach, both overtly and covertly, but nobody really has a handle on whether he intends to go to war directly against the U.S. Only he knows his ability to handle such a risk while still maintaining power.

Exactly 80 years ago today, Japan gambled that America, devastated by over a decade of government-fostered economic disaster, would be incapable of responding to a fast, hard attack. That gamble, as we all know, failed but at a terrible cost in terms of American blood and gold. With Biden in the White House, though, and an American population enervated by decades of leftist attacks on American patriotism, masculinity, and sheer toughness, the same gamble might have a very different outcome.